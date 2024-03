AAR CORP. is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. The Company supports commercial and government customers through four segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. The Parts Supply segment primarily consists of its sales of used serviceable engine and airframe parts and components and distribution of new parts. The Repair & Engineering segment primarily consists of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across airframes and components, including landing gear. The Integrated Solutions segment primarily consists of its fleet management and operations of customer-owned aircraft, customized performance-based supply chain logistics programs and others. The Expeditionary Services segment primarily consists of products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the United States and foreign governments and non-governmental organizations.

Related indices Russell 2000