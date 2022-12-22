Advanced search
    AIR   US0003611052

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
2022-12-22
42.05 USD   -2.48%
05:51pAAR increases size and extends maturity of revolving credit facility
GL
05:50pAAR increases size and extends maturity of revolving credit facility
AQ
12/21AAR reports second quarter fiscal year 2023 results; Second quarter sales of $470 million, up 8% over the prior year; Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.64, compared to $0.58 in Q2 FY2022
AQ
AAR increases size and extends maturity of revolving credit facility

12/22/2022
Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, recently entered into a $620 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The credit facility is a $20 million increase from the prior facility and extends the maturity of the agreement from September 2024 to December 2027.

“We are pleased to have both increased and extended our unsecured revolving credit facility, which recognizes the strength of our credit profile and provides us with significant liquidity and certainty,” said Dylan Wolin, Vice President, Strategic & Corporate Development and Treasurer of AAR CORP. “We would like to thank our lenders for their continued support.”

Additional detail can be found in the Credit Agreement filed with AAR’s most recent 10-Q.

 

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

 

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions, including our ability to comply with restrictive and financial covenants contained in the credit agreement and to draw down funds under the credit agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 921 M - -
Net income 2023 97,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 462 M 1 462 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart AAR CORP.
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,12 $
Average target price 51,33 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Storch President, Chief Operating & Executive Officer
Lori Knudson Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Jessica A. Garascia Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAR CORP.15.83%1 462
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.08%146 823
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION37.21%127 800
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.82%82 926
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.30%68 496
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.58%39 410