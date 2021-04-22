AAR : announces multi-year agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services in Rockford, IL and significantly grows local workforce

April 22, 2021

Wood Dale, Illinois - AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed a multi-year agreement to perform airframe maintenance on United Airlines' narrow-body aircraft fleet at its MRO facility in Rockford, IL.

This agreement supports the continued growth of the facility and the local Rockford workforce. AAR also supports airframe maintenance work for United at its facility in Miami, FL.

Over the next few years, AAR expects to add up to 250 high quality, year-round aviation maintenance technician jobs in Rockford.

'We are excited to expand our partnership with United Airlines and the city of Rockford,' said John Holmes, AAR President & CEO. 'We began operations in Rockford four years ago and have built a track record of solid performance. We are very proud to have secured this long term contract with United.'

AAR will continue to leverage its EAGLE Career Pathway Program with a nationwide network of schools which includes Rock Valley College. The EAGLE Program provides a direct pathway to aviation technician jobs at AAR´s facilities as well as providing mentorship opportunities for students while they are enrolled in their Airframe and Powerplant program. In addition, AAR has engaged with Rockford Workforce Connection (RWC) through a variety of solutions to grow the number of technicians as well as supporting specialized training in the aviation field.

AAR provides MRO services from facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma, Quebec and Ontario.

AAR was recently named one of America´s Best Midsize Employers for a third time by Forbes, a Military Friendly® Employer 2021 by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company; Best for Vets Employers 2020 by Military Times magazine; and U.S. Veterans magazine Top Veteran-Friendly Companies 2020.

For more information about AAR´s MRO Services, visit aarcorp.com/mro/

Back