Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AAR Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR

AAR CORP.

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAR : announces multi-year agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services in Rockford, IL and significantly grows local workforce

04/22/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AAR announces multi-year agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance services in Rockford, IL and significantly grows local workforce
April 22, 2021
<_fb3a_like action="like" href="" send="True" layout="button_count" show_faces="true" width="100" font="" class="fblike">

Wood Dale, Illinois - AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed a multi-year agreement to perform airframe maintenance on United Airlines' narrow-body aircraft fleet at its MRO facility in Rockford, IL.

This agreement supports the continued growth of the facility and the local Rockford workforce. AAR also supports airframe maintenance work for United at its facility in Miami, FL.

Over the next few years, AAR expects to add up to 250 high quality, year-round aviation maintenance technician jobs in Rockford.

'We are excited to expand our partnership with United Airlines and the city of Rockford,' said John Holmes, AAR President & CEO. 'We began operations in Rockford four years ago and have built a track record of solid performance. We are very proud to have secured this long term contract with United.'

AAR will continue to leverage its EAGLE Career Pathway Program with a nationwide network of schools which includes Rock Valley College. The EAGLE Program provides a direct pathway to aviation technician jobs at AAR´s facilities as well as providing mentorship opportunities for students while they are enrolled in their Airframe and Powerplant program. In addition, AAR has engaged with Rockford Workforce Connection (RWC) through a variety of solutions to grow the number of technicians as well as supporting specialized training in the aviation field.

AAR provides MRO services from facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma, Quebec and Ontario.

AAR was recently named one of America´s Best Midsize Employers for a third time by Forbes, a Military Friendly® Employer 2021 by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company; Best for Vets Employers 2020 by Military Times magazine; and U.S. Veterans magazine Top Veteran-Friendly Companies 2020.

For more information about AAR´s MRO Services, visit aarcorp.com/mro/

Back

Disclaimer

AAR Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AAR CORP.
08:08aAAR  : announces multi-year agreement with United Airlines for heavy maintenance..
PU
04/16AAR CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/16AAR  : Elects Ellen M. Lord to its Board of Directors
AQ
04/01AAR  : acute;s Lt Gen John B. Cooper receives Lifetime Achievement Award by the ..
AQ
03/31AAR  : acute;s Lt Gen John B. Cooper receives Lifetime Achievement Award by the ..
PU
03/30INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at AAR Corp
MT
03/29INSIDER TRENDS : AAR Corp Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/26AAR CONTINUES TO ADVANCE AVIATION TE : earned recognition from U.S. Department o..
AQ
03/25AAR CONTINUES TO ADVANCE AVIATION TE : earned recognition from U.S. Department o..
AQ
03/24AAR  : Benchmark Adjusts AAR's Price Target to $52 From $40, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 637 M - -
Net income 2021 36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 1 345 M 1 345 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart AAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
AAR Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,60 $
Last Close Price 39,87 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John M. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Sean M. Gillen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David P. Storch Non-Executive Chairman
Marc Jay Walfish Independent Director
James E. Goodwin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAR CORP.10.08%1 345
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.80%116 409
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.09%107 678
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.26%55 554
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION24.88%52 603
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.21%43 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ