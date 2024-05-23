WOOD DALE, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, will participate in Stifel's 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

AAR's Chief Financial Officer Sean Gillen will present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/air/1916320. Following the conference, the webcast recording will be available for on-demand listening at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ for approximately one year.

For more information on AAR, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact:

Dylan Wolin

Vice President, Strategic & Corporate Development and Treasurer

+1-630-227-2017

dylan.wolin@aarcorp.com

