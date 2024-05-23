WOOD DALE, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, will participate in Stifel's 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

(PRNewsfoto/AAR)

AAR's Chief Financial Officer Sean Gillen will present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/air/1916320. Following the conference, the webcast recording will be available for on-demand listening at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/ for approximately one year.

For more information on AAR, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/.

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact:
Dylan Wolin
Vice President, Strategic & Corporate Development and Treasurer
+1-630-227-2017
dylan.wolin@aarcorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aar-to-participate-in-the-stifel-cross-sector-insight-conference-on-june-5-2024-302153597.html

SOURCE AAR CORP.