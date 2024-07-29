Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Aardvark 2 Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCB.P) (the "Company") and Nuvau Minerals Corp. ("Nuvau", and together with the Company, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release dated June 17, 2024, they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated July 26, 2024 (the "Business Combination Agreement") in respect of the previously-announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, references to the "Resulting Issuer" is to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Key terms of the Business Combination Agreement and Qualifying Transaction

On July 26, 2024, the Business Combination Agreement in respect of the Qualifying Transaction was entered into among the Company, Nuvau and 1000961682 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated for the purpose of completing the Amalgamation (as defined herein).

The Business Combination Agreement provides for, among other things, a three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"), among the Company, Nuvau, and Subco (the "Amalgamation"), pursuant to which, among other things:

Nuvau will amalgamate with Subco under Section 174 of the OBCA to form one corporation;

each common share of Nuvau (each, a "Nuvau Share") outstanding immediately prior to the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the closing of the Qualifying Transaction that is held by a shareholder of Nuvau (a "Nuvau Shareholder") will be exchanged for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (as defined below); and

all convertible securities of Nuvau outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and replaced with equivalent convertible securities of the Resulting Issuer entitling the holders thereof to acquire post-Consolidation Common Shares in lieu of Nuvau Shares.

In addition, prior to the Effective Time, the Company intends to effect (i) a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of either (a) 7.2 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for every 1 post-Consolidation Common Share in the event shareholders of the Company approve certain finder's fees to be paid to Triforce Ventures SA, a non-arm's length party to the Company (the "Finder's Fee"), or (b) 6 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for every 1 post-Consolidation Common Share in the event shareholder approval is not obtained in respect of the Finder's Fee, and (ii) effect a change of its corporate name to "Nuvau Minerals Corp." or such other name as determined by Nuvau and is acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities (the "Name Change").

The Company has called an annual and special meeting of its shareholders to be held on August 29, 2024 (the "Meeting") to approve, among other things, the Finder's Fee as well as certain corporate matters relevant to the Resulting Issuer, including the Consolidation, the election of the proposed directors of the Resulting Issuer and the adoption of an omnibus incentive plan for the Resulting Issuer.

The Amalgamation will result in the reverse takeover of the Company by Nuvau Shareholders, and will constitute the Company's "qualifying transaction." Following the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Resulting Issuer is expected to carry on the current business of Nuvau under the name "Nuvau Minerals Corp." or such other name as may be determined by Nuvau and be acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities. The business of the Resulting Issuer will be primarily focused on mineral exploration and development of the Matagami property located in the Abitibi region of central Québec, Canada (the "Matagami Property"), of which Nuvau has a right to earn-in a 100% undivided interest from Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") pursuant to an amended and restated earn-in agreement dated June 28, 2024 between Nuvau and Glencore.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, it is anticipated that the Resulting Issuer will be listed as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer on the TSXV (as defined by the policies of the TSXV).

The closing of the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals (including the approval of the TSXV), requisite shareholders' approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions.

For additional information relating to the terms of the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to a copy of the Business Combination Agreement as well as the joint news release dated June 17, 2024, each of which will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. In addition, more information relating to the Consolidation, the Finder's Fee, the Name Change and corporate ancillary matters to be considered at the Meeting will be available in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting to be filed in due course on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Nuvau

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company, incorporated under the OBCA, currently in the exploration and development phase. Nuvau's principal asset is its right to earn-in a 100% undivided interest from Glencore in the Matagami Property located in Abitibi region of central Québec, Canada pursuant to an amended and restated earn-in agreement dated June 28, 2024 between Nuvau and Glencore.

About Aardvark 2 Capital Corp.

The Company is a capital pool company (within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV) incorporated under the OBCA on December 10, 2021. It is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with its registered and head office located in Toronto, Ontario. The Company has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

