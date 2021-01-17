Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/15 11:35:24 am
19.97 EUR   -0.75%
01:46pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of  1.50 per share targeted in the c..
PU
12:58pAAREAL BANK : leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence
PU
12:22pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year – dividend payments in a total amount o
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aareal Bank : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year – dividend payments in a total amount o

01/17/2021 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to original expectations. Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally classified all loans for which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as stage 2 - thus recognising forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent. In addition, stage 3 allowance has been raised in individual cases. Overall, with these measures, the Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the recent intensification of the pandemic.

Aareal Bank will publish full preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 24 February 2021, as announced.

Based on its strong capitalisation, Aareal Bank plans to offer its shareholders the prospect of a total dividend payout of € 1.50 per share in 2021 for the financial year 2020. This is of course subject to the applicable supervisory and regulatory requirements. The payout would need to be made in two steps. In compliance with the requirements published by the European Central Bank (ECB) on 15 December 2020, the current status of preparation of the financial statements indicates a distributable amount of between approximately € 0.35 and € 0.40 per share. Subject to the preparation and audit of the financial statements and the regulatory authority's approval for inclusion of profits, the Management Board plans to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the ordinary Annual General Meeting in May 2021. The Bank will be able to pay out the remaining amount of between approximately € 1.10 and € 1.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, provided that regulatory requirements concerning uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis will have been fulfilled at that time.

Aareal Bank will take the intended payout totalling approximately € 90 million into account as a deduction from regulatory capital as at 31 December 2020. In addition, calculation of regulatory capital is based on the assumption that the AT1 bond is serviced in full. In agreement with the supervisory authority, there are no plans to terminate the AT1 bond in the current financial year.

Disclaimer

Aareal Bank AG published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 17:21:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about AAREAL BANK
01:46pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article..
PU
12:58pAAREAL BANK : leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss al..
PU
12:22pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article..
PU
12:07pPRESS RELEASE : Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic -2-
DJ
12:07pPRESS RELEASE : Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with ext..
DJ
12:07pAAREAL BANK : leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss al..
EQ
12:04pDGAP-ADHOC : Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in ..
DJ
12:03pAAREAL BANK AG : Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-dig..
EQ
2020AAREAL EXCHANGE & PAYMENT PLATFORM : Aareal Bank Group develops platform solutio..
PU
2020AAREAL BANK : arranges financing package of two prime logistics and industrial p..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 744 M 898 M 898 M
Net income 2020 42,5 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 1 195 M 1 445 M 1 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 971
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,51 €
Last Close Price 19,97 €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Thomas Hawel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK2.15%1 445
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.10%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.14%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.58%272 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 531
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.36%198 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ