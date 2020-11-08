Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aareal Bank    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aareal Bank : Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of the CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 08:30am EST

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of the CEO

08.11.2020 / 14:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regulations for temporary absence of the CEO

Wiesbaden, 8 November 2020 - In an extraordinary meeting, the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG has resolved on substitution regulations for the temporary absence of Hermann J. Merkens, Chairman of the Management Board, as announced in an ad-hoc disclosure this morning. Prior to this, Mr Merkens had informed Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, that for reasons of health, he would not be able to perform his duties as member and Chairman of the Management Board for an expected period of three to four months. The other members of the Management Board will assume Mr Merkens' portfolio of responsibilities, with immediate effect. Specifically, in addition to his CFO function, Mr Marc Hess will assume Mr Merkens' responsibilities for the Company's strategy, and will represent the Company vis-à-vis the capital markets and the general public. Moreover, Mr Thomas Ortmanns, as the longest-serving member of the Management Board, will temporarily assume key internal management and coordination tasks from Mr Merkens, in addition to his existing functions within Aareal Bank and its Aareon subsidiary.

Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We sincerely regret that Mr Merkens will be temporarily unable to perform his duties, and wish him a swift recovery. Everyone involved is confident that Mr Merkens will be returning during the first few months of next year, allowing us to continue our successful cooperation. In the meantime, we will safeguard the Company's full ability to act, at any time. In particular, this will entail making sure that we will continue steering Aareal Bank Group through the coronavirus crisis as we have done to date, following the strategic decisions taken over the past few months, especially regarding the future of our subsidiary Aareon. Aareal Bank Group is very well-positioned for this, thanks to its strong management team commanding vast experience and broad expertise. Mr Hess has already been playing an important role in the Group's strategic development, and in continuous dialogue with material external stakeholders of Aareal Bank Group. Mr Ortmanns has many years of experience and is being held in high esteem throughout the Company. Together, both will contribute to ensure that Aareal Bank Group will successfully master this challenge as well."

Contacts:

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

 

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's three business segments: Structured Property Financing, Consulting/Services Bank, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Consulting/Services Bank segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical devices in apartments and buildings.


08.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1146353

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146353  08.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AAREAL BANK
08:30aAAREAL BANK : Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolves on substitution regul..
EQ
05:25aAAREAL BANK : Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily una..
EQ
11/04AAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/03AAREAL BANK : Meter – launch of a mobile solution for meter readings in th..
PU
11/01AAREAL BANK : successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidi..
PU
10/30AAREAL BANK : successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidi..
EQ
10/23AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
10/23AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
10/05AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
10/05AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 748 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2020 26,9 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 890 M 1 058 M 1 057 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 616
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,79 €
Last Close Price 14,87 €
Spread / Highest target 82,9%
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Thomas Hawel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK-50.84%1 058
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%202 265
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.04%132 544
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.85%105 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group