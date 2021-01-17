Log in
AAREAL BANK    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK

(ARL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/15 11:35:24 am
19.97 EUR   -0.75%
01:46pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of  1.50 per share targeted in the c..
PU
12:58pAAREAL BANK : leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence
PU
12:22pAAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year – dividend payments in a total amount o
PU
DGAP-Adhoc : Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of EUR 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial year 2020

01/17/2021 | 12:04pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend 
Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 
financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of EUR 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial 
year 2020 
17-Jan-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - 
dividend payments in a total amount of EUR 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial year 2020 
Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro 
amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to original expectations. 
Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally classified all loans for 
which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as stage 2 - thus 
recognising forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent. In addition, stage 3 allowance has been 
raised in individual cases. Overall, with these measures, the Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the 
recent intensification of the pandemic. 
Aareal Bank will publish full preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 24 February 2021, as announced. 
Based on its strong capitalisation, Aareal Bank plans to offer its shareholders the prospect of a total dividend payout 
of EUR 1.50 per share in 2021 for the financial year 2020. This is of course subject to the applicable supervisory and 
regulatory requirements. The payout would need to be made in two steps. In compliance with the requirements published 
by the European Central Bank (ECB) on 15 December 2020, the current status of preparation of the financial statements 
indicates a distributable amount of between approximately EUR 0.35 and EUR 0.40 per share. Subject to the preparation and 
audit of the financial statements and the regulatory authority's approval for inclusion of profits, the Management 
Board plans to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the ordinary Annual General Meeting 
in May 2021. The Bank will be able to pay out the remaining amount of between approximately EUR 1.10 and EUR 1.15 per share 
in the fourth quarter of 2021, provided that regulatory requirements concerning uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 
crisis will have been fulfilled at that time. 
Aareal Bank will take the intended payout totalling approximately EUR 90 million into account as a deduction from 
regulatory capital as at 31 December 2020. In addition, calculation of regulatory capital is based on the assumption 
that the AT1 bond is serviced in full. In agreement with the supervisory authority, there are no plans to terminate the 
AT1 bond in the current financial year. 
Contact: 
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
              Paulinenstr. 15 
              65189 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)611 348 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)611 348 - 2332 
E-mail:       aareal@aareal-bank.com 
Internet:     www.aareal-bank.com 
ISIN:         DE0005408116 
WKN:          540811 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm 
EQS News ID:  1161127 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1161127 17-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2021 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)

