DGAP-Adhoc : Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of EUR 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial year 2020

Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year -
dividend payments in a total amount of EUR 1.50 per share targeted in the current year for financial year 2020
Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro
amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to original expectations.
Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally classified all loans for
which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as stage 2 - thus
recognising forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent. In addition, stage 3 allowance has been
raised in individual cases. Overall, with these measures, the Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the
recent intensification of the pandemic.
Aareal Bank will publish full preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 24 February 2021, as announced.
Based on its strong capitalisation, Aareal Bank plans to offer its shareholders the prospect of a total dividend payout
of EUR 1.50 per share in 2021 for the financial year 2020. This is of course subject to the applicable supervisory and
regulatory requirements. The payout would need to be made in two steps. In compliance with the requirements published
by the European Central Bank (ECB) on 15 December 2020, the current status of preparation of the financial statements
indicates a distributable amount of between approximately EUR 0.35 and EUR 0.40 per share. Subject to the preparation and
audit of the financial statements and the regulatory authority's approval for inclusion of profits, the Management
Board plans to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the ordinary Annual General Meeting
in May 2021. The Bank will be able to pay out the remaining amount of between approximately EUR 1.10 and EUR 1.15 per share
in the fourth quarter of 2021, provided that regulatory requirements concerning uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19
crisis will have been fulfilled at that time.
Aareal Bank will take the intended payout totalling approximately EUR 90 million into account as a deduction from
regulatory capital as at 31 December 2020. In addition, calculation of regulatory capital is based on the assumption
that the AT1 bond is serviced in full. In agreement with the supervisory authority, there are no plans to terminate the
AT1 bond in the current financial year.
