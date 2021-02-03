DGAP-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-03 / 19:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Aareal Bank AG Street: Paulinenstr. 15 Postal code: 65189 City: Wiesbaden Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jan 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 6.55 % 1.44 % 7.99 % 59857221 Previous 7.53 % 1.47 % 9.00 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005408116 0 3918357 0.00 % 6.55 % Total 3918357 6.55 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Call Option From 18.06.2021 to at any time 400000 0.67 % 17.09.2021 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 260792 0.44 % lending agreements Total 660792 1.10 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights date period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 14.08.2069 to at any time Cash 691 0 % Product 08.06.2070 Put Option 19.02.2021 at any time Physical 200000 0.33 % Total 200691 0.34 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. 4.99 % % 6.30 % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. E*TRADE Financial % % % Holdings, LLC ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 01 Feb 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Aareal Bank AG Paulinenstr. 15 65189 Wiesbaden Germany Internet: www.aareal-bank.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1165385 2021-02-03

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)