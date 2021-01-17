Log in
AAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year - dividend payments in a total amount of  1.50 per share targeted in the c..
AAREAL BANK : leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence
AAREAL BANK : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year – dividend payments in a total amount o
PRESS RELEASE : Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence

01/17/2021 | 12:07pm EST
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend 
Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence 
2021-01-17 / 18:05 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ahead with confidence 
- Loss allowance related to Covid-19 increased - Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit 
million euro amount for the 2020 financial year 
- Intention to resume dividend payments: Aareal Bank targets total payout of EUR 1.50 per share in the current year for 
the financial year 2020 
- Initial results of the strategic review: Aareal Bank envisages achieving consolidated operating profit in an amount 
of approximately EUR 300 million in 2023 
- CFO Marc Hess: "By recognising extensive loss allowance in the 2020 financial statements, we now have scope to 
consistently pursue the opportunities arising in a changed environment." 
Wiesbaden, 17 January 2021 - Based on current insights, Aareal Bank Group will post a consolidated operating loss in a 
double-digit million euro amount for the 2020 financial year. This is due to an increase in loss allowance, compared to 
original expectations. Based on the extended and further tightened global lockdown measures, the Bank has generally 
classified all loans for which liquidity support measures (payment deferrals and liquidity facilities) were granted as 
stage 2 - thus recognising loss allowance for default risks which are possible, but which have not yet materialised. In 
addition, stage 3 allowance, which is recognised for exposures already deemed to be at risk of default, has been raised 
in individual cases. Overall, having recognised forward-looking additional loss allowance to a significant extent, the 
Bank is therefore comprehensively taking account of the recent intensification of the pandemic. 
In the context of today's statement regarding consolidated operating loss for 2020, it must be taken into consideration 
that the net gain of approximately EUR 180 million from the sale of the minority stake in Aareon has not been recognised 
in income but directly in equity. Aareal Bank will publish full preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 24 
February 2021, as announced. The Bank continues to anticipate a marked economic recovery to occur in the current year, 
as soon as global vaccination campaigns start to take effect: on this basis, Aareal Bank anticipates a clearly positive 
operating profit for 2021. 
Based on its strong capitalisation, Aareal Bank plans to offer its shareholders the prospect of a total dividend payout 
of EUR 1.50 per share in 2021 for the financial year 2020. This is of course subject to the relevant supervisory and 
regulatory requirements. The payout would need to be made in two steps. In compliance with the requirements published 
by the European Central Bank (ECB) on 15 December 2020, the current status of preparation of the financial statements 
indicates a distributable amount of between approximately EUR 0.35 and EUR 0.40 per share. Subject to the preparation and 
audit of the financial statements and the regulatory authority's approval for inclusion of profits, the Management 
Board plans to submit a corresponding proposal for the appropriation of profits to the ordinary Annual General Meeting 
in May 2021. The Bank will be able to pay out the remaining amount of between approximately EUR 1.10 and EUR 1.15 per share 
in the fourth quarter of 2021, provided that regulatory requirements concerning uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 
crisis will have been fulfilled at that time. 
Aareal Bank will take the intended payout totalling approximately EUR 90 million into account as a deduction from 
regulatory capital as at 31 December 2020. 
Chief Financial Officer Marc Hess commented: "We are leaving the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with comprehensive 
allowance for risks related to Covid-19. Moreover, our strong capital base allows us to resume dividend payments. We 
now also have scope to consistently pursue the opportunities arising in a changed environment." 
Strategic review: significant increase in results envisaged by 2023 
The Bank's fundamentally optimistic stance is also supported by the ongoing 360-degree review - launched in the autumn 
of 2020 - of the "Aareal Next Level" strategy presented in January 2020. Whilst the full results of the review will 
also be communicated on 24 February 2021, key findings are already available. Aareal Bank Group's business model 
remains viable in a normalised environment, once the pandemic has been overcome. However, adjustments will be made 
within the "Aareal Next Level" strategic framework in order to be able to fully exploit the opportunities arising from 
changes induced by Covid-19, and to retain the Bank's successful performance in the future. 
Specifically, Aareal Bank Group envisages consolidated operating profit in the range of EUR 300 million, to be achieved 
already in 2023 - excluding any potential acquisitions, and subject to the Covid-19 crisis being fully overcome by 
then. In the recent past, the Bank was only able to achieve such results in exceptional years with strong non-recurring 
contributions from acquisitions. 
Assuming a CET1 ratio of around 15 per cent (Basel IV, phased-in, revised IRBA) which would exceed the market average, 
this translates into a return on equity (RoE) after taxes of approximately 8 per cent, in line with the cost of 
capital; this applies to Aareal Bank Group as well as to Aareal Bank itself (excluding Aareon). 
Key levers for the targeted significant increase in results to approximately EUR 300 million are: Firstly, the Bank will 
continue to pursue the risk-conscious, organic expansion of the financing business in its Structured Property Financing 
(SPF) segment, as already expedited in the fourth quarter of 2020, with a target credit portfolio volume of around EUR 30 
billion by the end of 2022. Secondly, the inherent profitability in this business is set to be further enhanced, 
including through the optimisation of the funding mix and capital structure. Thirdly, in its Consulting/Services Bank 
segment, the Company will use the opportunities - which will increase with the conclusion of the unbundling exercise - 
for expanding its product range, and for entering into further partnerships, with a particular focus on strengthening 
commission-based business. Fourthly, Aareal Bank envisages even stronger profit momentum through the implementation of 
the Value Creation Plan for Aareon, which is currently being prepared together with partner Advent. As the fifth lever, 
further measures to enhance the efficiency of the organisation, of processes and infrastructure, will be implemented, 
with one of the objectives being a target cost/income ratio of around 40 per cent in the core SPF segment. 
CFO Marc Hess stated: "Whilst we have not yet concluded the review of our strategy, we are already sufficiently 
confident that our strategy will generally remain viable once the pandemic has been overcome. However, we will 
fine-tune various aspects in order to remain sustainably successful in the changed environment. In this way, we will 
succeed in achieving a result that even exceeds pre-crisis levels." 
Contacts 
Sven Korndörffer 
Phone: +49 611 348 2306 
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com 
Christian Feldbrügge 
Telefon: +49 611 348 2280 
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com 
About Aareal Bank Group: 
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart 
financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present 
across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche 
Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's three 
business segments: Structured Property Financing, Consulting/Services Bank, and Aareon. The Structured Property 
Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank 
supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise 
office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the 
Consulting/Services Bank segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and 
energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with 
traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems 
house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon 
offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported 
business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the 
housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical 
devices in apartments and buildings. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
