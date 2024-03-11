EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.03.2024 / 16:23 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023



11.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

