11.03.2024 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
