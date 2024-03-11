EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023
Language:
English
Company:
Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet:
www.aareal-bank.com
