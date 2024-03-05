Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc Oliver
Last name(s): Heß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aareal Bank AG

b) LEI
EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000AAR0322

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
327736.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
327736.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
