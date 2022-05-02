Log in
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/02 11:21:27 am EDT
32.56 EUR   +0.12%
11:14aAAREAL BANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
04/26AAREAL BANK : Regulatory Disclosure Report 2021 of Aareal Bank Group
PU
04/26ANNEX TO THE REGULATORY REPORT 2021 OF AAREAL BANK GROUP : Main Features of Capital Instruments
PU
AAREAL BANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

05/02/2022 | 11:14am EDT
DZ Bank's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 899 M 947 M 947 M
Net income 2022 129 M 136 M 136 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 1 947 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 875
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,52 €
Average target price 31,52 €
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Hermann Wagner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG13.07%2 051
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.80%287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.07%165 353