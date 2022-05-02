Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Aareal Bank AG
News
Summary
ARL
DE0005408116
AAREAL BANK AG
(ARL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
05/02 11:21:27 am EDT
32.56
EUR
+0.12%
11:14a
AAREAL BANK AG
: Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
04/26
AAREAL BANK
: Regulatory Disclosure Report 2021 of Aareal Bank Group
PU
04/26
ANNEX TO THE REGULATORY REPORT 2021 OF AAREAL BANK GROUP
: Main Features of Capital Instruments
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
AAREAL BANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
05/02/2022 | 11:14am EDT
05/02/2022 | 11:14am EDT
DZ Bank's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
899 M
947 M
947 M
Net income 2022
129 M
136 M
136 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
15,3x
Yield 2022
4,18%
Capitalization
1 947 M
2 051 M
2 051 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,06x
Nbr of Employees
2 875
Free-Float
100,0%
More Financials
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
32,52 €
Average target price
31,52 €
Spread / Average Target
-3,09%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges
Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß
CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Hermann Wagner
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg
Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG
13.07%
2 051
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-24.62%
350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-19.80%
287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
7.73%
247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
3.52%
180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-9.07%
165 353
More Results
