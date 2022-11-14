AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year