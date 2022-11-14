Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aareal Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:30 2022-11-14 am EST
33.03 EUR   -0.03%
06:06aAfr : Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11/10AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/10Transcript : Aareal Bank AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/14/2022 | 06:14am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.11.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2023

14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486911  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
