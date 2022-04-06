Log in
    DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
Aareal Bank AG: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH

04/06/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Aareal Bank AG: Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH

06-Apr-2022 / 23:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conclusion of an Investment Agreement and waiver of one-year blocking period for a renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo GmbH

Aareal Bank AG and Atlantic BidCo GmbH have entered into an Investment Agreement today, based on which Atlantic BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder") is prepared to submit a renewed takeover offer to shareholders of Aareal Bank AG. According to the Agreement, the offer will provide for a cash offer price of ?33 per share; this price is set to include the dividend of ?1.60 per share announced by Aareal Bank. The minimum acceptance level will be 60%. The Investment Agreement contains a market-standard and index-related Material Averse Chance clause. The Bidder's strategic objectives and intentions remain unchanged from the first Investment Agreement entered into with Atlantic BidCo GmbH on 23 November 2021: the Bidder continues to support the "Aareal Next Level" strategy pursued by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board; growth is set to be accelerated further, and the Group continued and developed in its current structure. Furthermore, the Investment Agreement is based on the joint understanding that there will be no outflow of value from the Company, by way of distributions to shareholders or through a spin-off of Aareal Bank AG's stake in Aareon.

Atlantic BidCo has received irrevocable tender commitments from shareholders Petrus Advisers, Talomon, Teleios and Vesa, covering approximately 37% of all shares in Aareal Bank AG. Following a successful offer, these shareholders are supposed to hold an indirect, aggregate non-voting stake of up to 25% in the Bidder.

Against this background, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting planned for 18 May 2022, whose agenda inter alia included a resolution on the distribution of dividends. Furthermore, following a detailed examination, the Boards assume that the transaction is predominantly probable, and have approved a waiver of the statutory one-year blocking period. The waiver notice by BaFin approving the renewed takeover offer by Atlantic BidCo, which is also mandatory, has not yet been issued.




Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations

06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1322365

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1322365  06-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
