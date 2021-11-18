Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/18/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aareal Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.11.2021 / 17:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: http://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: http://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2021

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2021

18.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250398  18.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250398&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AAREAL BANK AG
11:21aAAREAL BANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quar..
EQ
12:22aFitch Confirms Rating, Negative Outlook of Germany's Aareal Bank
MT
11/12AAREAL BANK AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
11/12AAREAL BANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/11AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
11/11AAREAL BANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/11AAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/11Analysts' call on the 2021 Q3 figures, Presentation to the Analyst Conference Call
PU
11/11Aareal Bank Group continues its positive development with a good third quarter
EQ
11/11Aareal Bank AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AAREAL BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 825 M 937 M 937 M
Net income 2021 56,6 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 1 676 M 1 894 M 1 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,00 €
Average target price 27,86 €
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG43.22%1 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%486 053
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.45%380 642
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 150
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.95%205 690
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.90%198 724