Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-13 / 19:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Aareal Bank AG 
 
 Street:                         Paulinenstr. 15 
 
 Postal code:                    65189 
 
 City:                           Wiesbaden 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 07 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               7.44 %                     2.43 %       9.86 %                             59857221 
 
 Previous                          7.27 %                     2.54 %       9.80 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005408116               0        4452007         0.00 %         7.44 % 
 
 Total                    4452007                       7.44 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option                     From 17.09.2021 to     at any time                       750000         1.25 % 
                                        17.12.2021 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                       501997         0.84 % 
 lending agreements 
 
                                                               Total                            1251997         2.09 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Put     17.12.2021             at any time             Physical                           200000         0.33 % 
 Option 
 
                                                               Total                              200000         0.33 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley 
 International Holdings                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 International Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                          %                                       %                       % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                           5.02 %                                       %                  6.61 % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                      %                                       %                       % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                              %                                       %                       % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                             %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings, LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                              %                                       %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 10 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-13 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
              Paulinenstr. 15 
              65189 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aareal-bank.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1232830 2021-09-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232830&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

