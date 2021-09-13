DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-13 / 19:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Aareal Bank AG Street: Paulinenstr. 15 Postal code: 65189 City: Wiesbaden Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 Sep 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 7.44 % 2.43 % 9.86 % 59857221 Previous 7.27 % 2.54 % 9.80 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005408116 0 4452007 0.00 % 7.44 % Total 4452007 7.44 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Equity Call Option From 17.09.2021 to at any time 750000 1.25 % 17.12.2021 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 501997 0.84 % lending agreements Total 1251997 2.09 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Equity Put 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 200000 0.33 % Option Total 200000 0.33 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings % % % Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. 5.02 % % 6.61 % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. E*TRADE Financial % % % Holdings, LLC ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 10 Sep 2021

Language: English Company: Aareal Bank AG Paulinenstr. 15 65189 Wiesbaden Germany Internet: www.aareal-bank.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

