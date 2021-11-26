Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/26/2021 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.11.2021 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aareal Bank AG
Street: Paulinenstr. 15
Postal code: 65189
City: Wiesbaden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Nov 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.3 % 0.03 % 4.33 % 59857221
Previous notification 2.67 % 2.71 % 5.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116 0 2573155 0 % 4.3 %
Total 2573155 4.3 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 14930 0.02 %
Right of use over shares At any time 759 0 %
    Total 15689 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4 % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Nov 2021


26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252257  26.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AAREAL BANK AG
11/23Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board Chair Resigns
MT
11/23Chairman of the Supervisory Board Marija Korsch resigns from office - Supervisory Board..
EQ
11/23AAREAL BANK AG : Chairman of the Supervisory Board Marija Korsch resigns from office - Sup..
EQ
11/23Aareal Bank AG Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, Clariant, AstraZeneca, Amazon, Merck...
11/23AAREAL BANK AG : NorldLB gives a Sell rating
MD
11/23AAREAL BANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
11/23AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/23AAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/23Germany's Aareal Bank welcomes $1.9 billion offer from U.S. firms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AAREAL BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 819 M 925 M 925 M
Net income 2021 52,6 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 1 754 M 1 985 M 1 983 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,30 €
Average target price 29,24 €
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG49.87%1 966
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.39%493 411
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.14%389 808
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%242 769
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.01%204 585
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.00%203 421