Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
01.02.2022 / 19:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Aareal Bank AG
Street:
Paulinenstr. 15
Postal code:
65189
City:
Wiesbaden Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Citigroup Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jan 2022
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.14 %
3.86 %
4.995449087087 %
59857221
Previous notification
2.24 %
3.32 %
5.56 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116
0
627601
0.00 %
1.05 %
DE000A3MQCM4
0
54377
0.00 %
0.09 %
Total
681978
1.14 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall)
n/a
n/a
1996802
3.34 %
Total
1996802
3.34 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Long Call Option
18.03.2022
300000
0.50 %
Warrants
17.03.2022-16.06.2022
11357
0.02 %
Total
311357
0.52 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Financial Products Inc.
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Europe Finance Limited
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets (International) Finance GmBH Switzerland
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
%
%
%
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28 Jan 2022
