Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.02.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aareal Bank AG
Street: Paulinenstr. 15
Postal code: 65189
City: Wiesbaden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jan 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.14 % 3.86 % 4.995449087087 % 59857221
Previous notification 2.24 % 3.32 % 5.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116 0 627601 0.00 % 1.05 %
DE000A3MQCM4 0 54377 0.00 % 0.09 %
Total 681978 1.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) n/a n/a 1996802 3.34 %
    Total 1996802 3.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Long Call Option 18.03.2022 300000 0.50 %
Warrants 17.03.2022-16.06.2022 11357 0.02 %
      Total 311357 0.52 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe Finance Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets (International) Finance GmBH Switzerland % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Jan 2022


01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1275278  01.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275278&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AAREAL BANK AG
01/31Czech billionaire set to accept Aareal takeover offer - source
RE
01/31Bidders for aareal bank say acceptance rate for takeover offer n…
RE
01/28AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/26AAREAL BANK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
01/26AAREAL BANK AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/26Atlantic BidCo Raises Offer Price For Aareal Bank
MT
01/26Big investors reject sweetened $2.1 bln bid for Germany's Aareal Bank
RE
01/20Management Board and Supervisory Board issue supplementary reasoned statement on the am..
EQ
01/19AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/18Aareal Bank's Bidder Lowers Acceptance Threshold
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AAREAL BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 819 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2021 52,6 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 1 708 M 1 921 M 1 923 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float -
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,54 €
Average target price 29,24 €
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Hermann Wagner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG-0.77%1 913
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%437 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%372 711
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 943
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%209 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 801