Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:21:22 2023-05-16 pm EDT
32.95 EUR   -0.90%
01:01pAareal Bank Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/11AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/11Aareal Bank : Good Q1 23 figures, take-over still not closed
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/16/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Aareal Bank AG
Street: Paulinenstr. 15
Postal code: 65189
City: Wiesbaden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barclays Plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.39 % 0.01 % 1.40 % 59857221
Previous notification 5.10 % 0.01 % 5.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408116 0 3960 0.00 % 0.01 %
DE000A30U9F9 0 829315 0.00 % 1.39 %
Total 833275 1.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Portfolio Swap 13/06/2023 - 26/05/2024 n/a Cash 5477 0.01 %
      Total 5477 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barclays Plc % % %
Barclays Bank Plc % % %
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 May 2023


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1633129  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about AAREAL BANK AG
01:01pAareal Bank Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
05/11AAREAL BANK AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/11Aareal Bank : Good Q1 23 figures, take-over still not closed
Alphavalue
05/11Transcript : Aareal Bank AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Aareal Bank doubles consolidated operating profit in the first quarter of 2023
EQ
05/11Aareal Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Study: Real estate prices continue to fall - even in major cities
DP
04/26Aareal Bank :  Regulatory Disclosure Report 2022 of Aareal Bank Group
PU
04/26 Annex To The Regulatory Rep : Main Features of Capital Instruments
PU
04/24Pfandbrief banks expect property prices to fall further
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AAREAL BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 050 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2023 167 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 3,91%
Capitalization 1 990 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 012
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,25 €
Average target price 33,73 €
Spread / Average Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Hermann Wagner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Sylvia Seignette Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG0.57%2 164
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%395 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%244 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.52%220 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.22%174 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.49%161 679
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer