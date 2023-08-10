Conference Call
H1 2023 results
August 10, 2023
Jochen Klösges (CEO)
Marc Hess (CFO)
Christof Winkelmann (CMO)
Successful Takeover
Further pursuing our strategy Aareal Next Level
New shareholder structure (as of 9 June 2023)
Advent International
Centerbridge
Goldman Sachs
Roll over
CPP Investments1)
Investors
Funds
Funds
Funds
(non voting shares)
~39%2)
~39%2)
<20%2)
<5%2)
100%2)
Atlantic HoldCo S.à.r.l
100%3)
Atlantic BidCo GmbH
Free Float
~90%3)
~10%
Aareal Bank AG
1)
CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments")
2)
Voting rights Indirect holding of participation in Atlantic Lux HoldCo S.à r.l
1
3)
https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/share-voting-rights-disclosures
Agenda
- Recent Financial Performance
- Loan Book & Asset Quality
- Liquidity & Funding
- Capital
- Outlook
- Appendix
Recent Financial Performance - Highlights
Strong increase in income ensures high level of operating resilience
Robust 6M results matched previous years' level despite significant investments in the announced strategic measures and headwinds from US office market
Strong operating resilience further improved
Resolution of legacy NPLs largely compensated NPL increase from US offices, no Russian exposure left
Successful funding activities, deposit volume above plan, comfortable liquidity position
Capital ratios stable at 19.4% despite portfolio growth and macro economic headwinds, above average results in recent ECB stress test
Outlook 2023
Operating profit targets confirmed
3
Recent Financial Performance - Group Profit & Loss
Robust 6M results matched PY level despite significant investments in the announced strategic measures and headwinds from US office market
Q2 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
6M '22
6M '23
∆ 6M
'23/'22
Profit & loss (€ mn)
Net interest income (NII)
171
222
240
330
462
+40%
Net commission income (NCI)
68
72
77
132
149
+13%
Admin expenses
142
199
143
295
342
+16%
Other op. income / expenses1)
22
-1
-21
31
-22
./.
Pre-provision profit
119
94
153
198
247
+25%
Loan loss provision (LLP)
58
32
128
107
160
+50%
Operating profit (EBT)
61
62
25
91
87
-4%
Profit after tax
39
42
16
58
58
./.
H1 operating profit of € 87 mn, incl. almost € 120 mn expenses for strategic measures
- Further significant increase in NII and NCI reflecting strong operating performance
- Costs under control
- H1 increase in admin expenses mainly due to investments in efficiency measures and inorganic growth at Aareon
- Costs in the banking business largely stable in H1 (CIR Bank2): 32%)
- LLP and other operating income / expenses (FVPL result) reflect effect of announced swift NPL reduction and headwinds from US office market; remaining Russian exposure sold
- Investments in Aareon dilute strong increase in pre-provision profit. Hence operating resilience is even stronger than shown
4
Includes Net derecognition gain or loss, Net gain or loss from financial instruments (fvpl), Net gain or loss from hedge accounting, Net gain or loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, Net other operating income/expenses
Segment SPF & BDS, excl. bank levy/deposit guaranty scheme
2) Segment SPF & BDS, excl. bank levy/deposit guaranty scheme
