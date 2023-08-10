Voting rights Indirect holding of participation in Atlantic Lux HoldCo S.à r.l

New shareholder structure (as of 9 June 2023)

Further pursuing our strategy Aareal Next Level

Recent Financial Performance - Highlights

Strong increase in income ensures high level of operating resilience

Robust 6M results matched previous years' level despite significant investments in the announced strategic measures and headwinds from US office market

Strong operating resilience further improved

Resolution of legacy NPLs largely compensated NPL increase from US offices, no Russian exposure left

Successful funding activities, deposit volume above plan, comfortable liquidity position

Capital ratios stable at 19.4% despite portfolio growth and macro economic headwinds, above average results in recent ECB stress test

Outlook 2023

Operating profit targets confirmed

3