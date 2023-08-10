Conference Call

H1 2023 results

August 10, 2023

Jochen Klösges (CEO)

Marc Hess (CFO)

Christof Winkelmann (CMO)

Successful Takeover

Further pursuing our strategy Aareal Next Level

New shareholder structure (as of 9 June 2023)

Advent International

Centerbridge

Goldman Sachs

Roll over

CPP Investments1)

Investors

Funds

Funds

Funds

(non voting shares)

~39%2)

~39%2)

<20%2)

<5%2)

100%2)

Atlantic HoldCo S.à.r.l

100%3)

Atlantic BidCo GmbH

Free Float

~90%3)

~10%

Aareal Bank AG

1)

CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments")

2)

Voting rights Indirect holding of participation in Atlantic Lux HoldCo S.à r.l

1

3)

https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/about-us/corporate-governance/share-voting-rights-disclosures

Agenda

  • Recent Financial Performance
  • Loan Book & Asset Quality
  • Liquidity & Funding
  • Capital
  • Outlook
  • Appendix

Recent Financial Performance - Highlights

Strong increase in income ensures high level of operating resilience

Robust 6M results matched previous years' level despite significant investments in the announced strategic measures and headwinds from US office market

Strong operating resilience further improved

Resolution of legacy NPLs largely compensated NPL increase from US offices, no Russian exposure left

Successful funding activities, deposit volume above plan, comfortable liquidity position

Capital ratios stable at 19.4% despite portfolio growth and macro economic headwinds, above average results in recent ECB stress test

Outlook 2023

Operating profit targets confirmed

3

Recent Financial Performance - Group Profit & Loss

Robust 6M results matched PY level despite significant investments in the announced strategic measures and headwinds from US office market

Q2 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

6M '22

6M '23

∆ 6M

'23/'22

Profit & loss (€ mn)

Net interest income (NII)

171

222

240

330

462

+40%

Net commission income (NCI)

68

72

77

132

149

+13%

Admin expenses

142

199

143

295

342

+16%

Other op. income / expenses1)

22

-1

-21

31

-22

./.

Pre-provision profit

119

94

153

198

247

+25%

Loan loss provision (LLP)

58

32

128

107

160

+50%

Operating profit (EBT)

61

62

25

91

87

-4%

Profit after tax

39

42

16

58

58

./.

H1 operating profit of € 87 mn, incl. almost € 120 mn expenses for strategic measures

  • Further significant increase in NII and NCI reflecting strong operating performance
  • Costs under control
    • H1 increase in admin expenses mainly due to investments in efficiency measures and inorganic growth at Aareon
    • Costs in the banking business largely stable in H1 (CIR Bank2): 32%)
  • LLP and other operating income / expenses (FVPL result) reflect effect of announced swift NPL reduction and headwinds from US office market; remaining Russian exposure sold
  • Investments in Aareon dilute strong increase in pre-provision profit. Hence operating resilience is even stronger than shown

4

1) Includes Net derecognition gain or loss, Net gain or loss from financial instruments (fvpl), Net gain or loss from hedge accounting, Net gain or loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, Net other operating income/expenses

2) Segment SPF & BDS, excl. bank levy/deposit guaranty scheme

