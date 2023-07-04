Environmental Key Indicators (year-on-year comparison 2020 -2022)1)

The total energy consumption of our headquarters in Wiesbaden and Mainz was subjected to a limited assurance since 2020 as part of our non-financialreport.

Total energy consumption

in GJ/MWh

Electricity (GJ)

Electricity (MWh)

of which green electricity (GJ)

of which green electricity (MWh)

of which green electricity (%) District heating (GJ)

District heating (MWh)

Heating oil (GJ)

Gas (GJ)

Gas (MWh)

Other: diesel, petrol (GJ)

Total energy consumption (GJ)

2020 Aareal Bank Group

31,280

8,689

28,548

7,930

91

14,012

3,892

197

4,294

1,193

22,461

72,244

2021 Aareal Bank Group

30,848

8,569

27,667

7,685

90

15,115

4,199

215

4,352

1,209

21,519

72,049

2022 Aareal Bank Group

31,741

8,817

27,338

7,594

86

12,815

3,560

273

5,774

1,604

24,635

75,238

Other energy sources

in GJ

Diesel

Petrol

Total other energy sources

Use of recources

Total water consumption (m3)

Water consumption per employee (m3) Total weight of waste (tonnes)

Weight of waste per employee (kg) Total weight of paper (tonnes)

Total weight of paper per employee (kg)

Number of employees

2020 Aareal Bank Group

13,970

8,491

22,461

2020 Aareal Bank Group

19,850.7

6.7

278.0

93.2

64.6

21.7

2,982

2021 Aareal Bank Group

14,093

7,426

21,519

2021 Aareal Bank Group

14,382.1

4.5

269.8

85.1

50.3

15.9

3,170

2022 Aareal Bank Group

14,867

9,768

24,635

2022 Aareal Bank Group

12,223.0

3.7

320.8

96.7

109.1

32.9

3,316

