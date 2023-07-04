Delayed Xetra -
Aareal Bank : Environmental Key Indicators 2022
Environmental Key Indicators (year-on-year comparison 2020 -2022)
1)
The total energy consumption of our headquarters in Wiesbaden and Mainz was subjected to a limited assurance since 2020 as part of our
non-financial report.
Total energy consumption
in GJ/MWh
Electricity (GJ)
Electricity (MWh)
of which green electricity (GJ)
of which green electricity (MWh)
of which green electricity (%) District heating (GJ)
District heating (MWh)
Heating oil (GJ)
Gas (GJ)
Gas (MWh)
Other: diesel, petrol (GJ)
Total energy consumption (GJ)
2020 Aareal Bank Group
31,280
8,689
28,548
7,930
91
14,012
3,892
197
4,294
1,193
22,461
72,244
2021 Aareal Bank Group
30,848
8,569
27,667
7,685
90
15,115
4,199
215
4,352
1,209
21,519
72,049
2022 Aareal Bank Group
31,741
8,817
27,338
7,594
86
12,815
3,560
273
5,774
1,604
24,635
75,238
Other energy sources
in GJ
Diesel
Petrol
Total other energy sources
Use of recources
Total water consumption (m
3)
Water consumption per employee (m
3) Total weight of waste (tonnes)
Weight of waste per employee (kg) Total weight of paper (tonnes)
Total weight of paper per employee (kg)
Number of employees
2020 Aareal Bank Group
13,970
8,491
22,461
2020 Aareal Bank Group
19,850.7
6.7
278.0
93.2
64.6
21.7
2,982
2021 Aareal Bank Group
14,093
7,426
21,519
2021 Aareal Bank Group
14,382.1
4.5
269.8
85.1
50.3
15.9
3,170
2022 Aareal Bank Group
14,867
9,768
24,635
2022 Aareal Bank Group
12,223.0
3.7
320.8
96.7
109.1
32.9
3,316
Aareal Bank AG is a Germany-based real estate bank. It provides finance, advisory and other services to commercial property and institutional housing sectors. It's activities are divided into two core business divisions: Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing combines property finance with refinancing, services domestic and international clients on their property and creates financing packages for logistics properties, shopping centers and hotels. The Consulting/Services offers the institutional housing sector services and products for managing residential property portfolios and processing payment flows, providing Information Technology systems consultancy and software products, among others. The Consulting/Services segment operates in Europe, whereas Structured Property Financing segment operates in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company operates Corealcredit Bank AG and Westdeutsche Immobilien AG as wholly owned subsidiaries.
Read more
