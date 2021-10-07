Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aareal Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Aareal Bank : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Aareal Bank confirms open-ended discussions with a group of financial investors regarding an acquisition of a majority interest

07.10.2021 04:19 p.m. - Aareal Bank AG confirms that its Management Board has entered into talks whose outcome is open regarding a potential acquisition of a majority interest in Aareal Bank by a group of financial investors led by Centerbridge and TowerBrook, and with participation of Advent, after having been approached by them with the aim of exploring potential strategic opportunities for the Bank.

Aareal Bank AG confirms that its Management Board has entered into talks whose outcome is open regarding a potential acquisition of a majority interest in Aareal Bank by a group of financial investors led by Centerbridge and TowerBrook, and with participation of Advent, after having been approached by them with the aim of exploring potential strategic opportunities for the Bank.

In this context, these investors have raised the possibility of submitting a public offer for an indicative price of EUR 29.00 per share. This represents a premium of ca. 35% over the volume weighted average Aareal Bank share price during the last three months. The investors are currently being given access to business information of Aareal Bank. It is currently uncertain whether these talks will result in a transaction or an offer to Aareal Bank shareholders.

Disclaimer

Aareal Bank AG published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
