    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 04/27 02:07:47 pm
23.92 EUR   -0.08%
01:57pAAREAL BANK  : Main Features of Capital Instruments 2020
PU
01:57pAAREAL BANK  : Regulatory Indicators 2020
PU
08:46aAAREAL BANK AG  : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Aareal Bank : Main Features of Capital Instruments 2020

04/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
1

Main Features of Capital Instruments

Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020

Main Features

of Capital Instruments

  1. Issuer
  2. Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
  3. Governing law(s) of the instrument
    Regulatory treatment
  4. Transitional CRR rules
  5. Post-transitionalCRR rules
  6. Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity & (sub-)consolidated level
  7. Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
  8. Amount recognised in regulatory capital
    (currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
  9. Nominal amount of instrument

9a Issue price

9b Redemption price

  1. Accounting classification
  2. Original date of issuance
  3. Perpetual or dated
  4. Original maturity date
  5. Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
  6. Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
  7. Subsequent call dates, if applicable
    Coupons / dividends
  8. Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
  9. Coupon rate and any related reference index
  10. Existence of a "dividend stopper"

20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

  1. Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
  2. Non-cumulativeor cumulative
  3. Convertible or non-convertible
  4. If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
  5. If convertible: fully or partially
  6. If convertible: conversion rate
  7. If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
  8. If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
  9. If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
  10. Write-downfeatures
  11. If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
  12. If write-down: full or partial
  13. If write-down: permanent or temporary
  14. If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
  15. Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
    (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
  16. Non-complianttransitioned features
  17. If yes, specify non-compliant features

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

DE0005408116

DE0002733409

DE0002733417

German law

German law

German law

Common Equity Tier 1

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

capital

Common Equity Tier 1

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

capital

Group level

Group level

Group level

Shares

Subordinated liability

Subordinated liability

€ 180 mn

€ 4 mn

€ 11 mn

€ 180 mn

€ 3 mn

€ 9 mn

n/a

100.00 %

100.00 %

n/a

100.00 %

100.00 %

Share capital

Liability - measured at

Liability - measured at

amortised cost

amortised cost

Varying

10 Apr 2001

4 May 2001

Perpetual

Fixed maturity

Fixed maturity

No maturity

10 Apr 2026

4 May 2026

No

No

No

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Fixed

Fixed

No

6.470 %

6.570 %

No

No

No

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

n/a

No

No

n/a

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Common Equity Tier 1

Junior to non-subordinated

Junior to non-subordinated

- CET1

liabilities

liabilities

No

No

No

n/a

n/a

n/a

Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020

Main Features of Capital Instruments

2

1

Issuer

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

2

Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

DE0003252821

DE0003252821

DE000A1TNC86

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

German law

German law

German law

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

6

Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &

Group level

Group level

Group level

(sub-)consolidated level

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Subordinated liability

Subordinated liability

Subordinated liability

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

€ 4 mn

€ 4 mn

€ 53 mn

(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)

9

Nominal amount of instrument

€ 10 mn

€ 10 mn

€ 80 mn

9a

Issue price

93.80 %

98.69 %

100.00 %

9b

Redemption price

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

10

Accounting classification

Liability - measured at

Liability - measured at

Liability - measured at

amortised cost

amortised cost

amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

28 Oct 2002

5 Feb 2003

19 Feb 2014

12

Perpetual or dated

Fixed maturity

Fixed maturity

Fixed maturity

13

Original maturity date

28 Oct 2022

28 Oct 2022

19 Feb 2024

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

No

Yes

At nominal amount, by way of

declaration vis-à-vis creditors,

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount

n/a

n/a

if bonds are phased-out from

Tier 2 capital due to changes in

applicable­

regulatory provisions.

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n/a

n/a

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments

Floating

Floating

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related reference index

10y CMS

10y CMS

4.250 %

Cap 7.000 %

Cap 7.000 %

19

Existence of a "dividend stopper"

No

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

21

Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible: conversion trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

n/a

25

If convertible: fully or partially

n/a

n/a

n/a

26

If convertible: conversion rate

n/a

n/a

n/a

27

If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion

n/a

n/a

n/a

28

If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into

n/a

n/a

n/a

29

If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into

n/a

n/a

n/a

30

Write-down features

n/a

n/a

n/a

31

If write-down:write-down trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

n/a

32

If write-down: full or partial

n/a

n/a

n/a

33

If write-down: permanent or temporary

n/a

n/a

n/a

34

If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism

n/a

n/a

n/a

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Junior to non-subordinated

Junior to non-subordinated

Junior to non-subordinated

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

liabilities

liabilities

liabilities

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

n/a

3

Main Features of Capital Instruments

Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020

1

Issuer

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

2 Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

DE000A1TNC94

DE000A1TNDF2

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

German law

German law

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

6

Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &

Group level

Group level

(sub-)consolidated level

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Subordinated liability

Subordinated liability

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

€ 311 mn

€ 12 mn

(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)

9

Nominal amount of instrument

€ 300 mn

€ 10 mn

9a

Issue price

99.64 %

100.00 %

9b

Redemption price

100.00 %

100.00 %

10

Accounting classification

Liability - measured at amortised cost

Liability - measured at amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

18 Mar 2014

22 May 2014

12

Perpetual or dated

Fixed maturity

Fixed maturity

13

Original maturity date

18 Mar 2026

22 May 2029

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Optional call date 18 March 2021, at nominal

At nominal amount, by way of declaration

amount, as well as at nominal amount, by way

vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are phased-

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount

of declaration vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are

out from Tier 2 capital due to changes in

phased-out from Tier 2 capital due to changes

applicable regulatory provisions.

in applicable regulatory provisions.

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

No

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments

Currently fixed, later floating

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related reference index

4.25 %,

4.180 %

later 5y euro mid-swap rate + 2.900 %

19

Existence of a "dividend stopper"

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

Mandatory

Mandatory

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

Mandatory

Mandatory

21

Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible: conversion trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

25

If convertible: fully or partially

n/a

n/a

26

If convertible: conversion rate

n/a

n/a

27

If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion

n/a

n/a

28

If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into

n/a

n/a

29

If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into

n/a

n/a

30

Write-down features

n/a

n/a

31

If write-down:write-down trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

32

If write-down: full or partial

n/a

n/a

33

If write-down: permanent or temporary

n/a

n/a

34

If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism

n/a

n/a

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Junior to non-subordinated liabilities

Junior to non-subordinated liabilities

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020

Main Features of Capital Instruments

4

1

Issuer

Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG

2

Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

DE000A1TNDG0

DE000A1TNDW7

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

German law

German law

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

6

Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &

Group level

Group level

(sub-)consolidated level

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Subordinated liability

Subordinated liability

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

€ 31 mn

€ 18 mn

(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)

9

Nominal amount of instrument

€ 30 mn

€ 50 mn

9a

Issue price

100.00 %

100.00 %

9b

Redemption price

100.00 %

100.00 %

10

Accounting classification

Liability - measured

Liability - measured

at amortised cost

at amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

20 Jun 2014

14 Oct 2014

12

Perpetual or dated

Fixed maturity

Fixed maturity

13

Original maturity date

20 Jun 2029

14 Oct 2022

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

Optional call date 20 June 2024, at nominal

At nominal amount, by way of declaration

amount, as well as at nominal amount, by way

vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are phased-

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount

of declaration vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are

out from Tier 2 capital due to changes in

phased-out from Tier 2 capital due to changes

applicable regulatory provisions.

in applicable regulatory provisions.

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

No

n/a

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments

Currently fixed, later floating

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related reference index

3.125 %,

2.500 %

later 5y euro mid-swap rate + 1.500 %

19

Existence of a "dividend stopper"

No

No

20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

Mandatory

Mandatory

20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

Mandatory

Mandatory

21

Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible: conversion trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

25

If convertible: fully or partially

n/a

n/a

26

If convertible: conversion rate

n/a

n/a

27

If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion

n/a

n/a

28

If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into

n/a

n/a

29

If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into

n/a

n/a

30

Write-down features

n/a

n/a

31

If write-down:write-down trigger(s)

n/a

n/a

32

If write-down: full or partial

n/a

n/a

33

If write-down: permanent or temporary

n/a

n/a

34

If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism

n/a

n/a

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

Junior to non-subordinated liabilities

Junior to non-subordinated liabilities

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

n/a

n/a

5

Main Features of Capital Instruments

Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020

  1. Issuer
  2. Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
  3. Governing law(s) of the instrument
    Regulatory treatment
  4. Transitional CRR rules
  5. Post-transitionalCRR rules
  6. Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity & (sub-)consolidated level
  7. Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
  8. Amount recognised in regulatory capital
    (currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
  9. Nominal amount of instrument

9a Issue price

9b Redemption price

  1. Accounting classification
  2. Original date of issuance
  3. Perpetual or dated
  4. Original maturity date
  5. Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
  6. Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
  7. Subsequent call dates, if applicable
    Coupons / dividends
  8. Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
  9. Coupon rate and any related reference index
  10. Existence of a "dividend stopper"

20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

  1. Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
  2. Non-cumulativeor cumulative
  3. Convertible or non-convertible
  4. If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
  5. If convertible: fully or partially
  6. If convertible: conversion rate
  7. If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
  8. If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
  9. If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
  10. Write-downfeatures
  11. If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
  12. If write-down: full or partial
  13. If write-down: permanent or temporary
  14. If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
  15. Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
    (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
  16. Non-complianttransitioned features
  17. If yes, specify non-compliant features

Aareal Bank AG

DE000A1TNDK2

German law

Additional Tier 1 capital

Additional Tier 1 capital

Group level

AT1 bond

€ 300 mn

€ 300 mn

100.00 %

100.00 %

Liability - measured at amortised cost

20 Nov 2014

Perpetual

No maturity

Yes

for the first time as at 30 April 2020; tax call and regulatory call also possible. Repayment at nominal amount or reduced current nominal amount plus accrued interest.

Callable annually after first call date (30 April 2020)

Currently fixed, later floating

7.625 %, later 1y euro mid-swap rate + 7.180 %

No

Partially discretionary; in case of disbursement: payout date is 30 April or any given year

Partially discretionary

No

Non-cumulative

Non-convertible

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Yes

Automatic write-down of capital amount in case of trigger event (CET1 ratio falling below 7 % on Group level), before instruments with a lower CET1 trigger and after instruments with a higher CET1 trigger

Pro-rata with other AT1 instruments until CET1 ratio of 7 % is restored

Permanent; Management Board may determine write-up

At the discretion of issuer, write-up pari passu with other AT1 instruments, MDA pursuant to CRR must not be exceeded

Instruments fully subordinated to (i) third-party claims from non-subordinated liabilities,

  1. claims from Tier 2 instruments as well as (iii) receivables pursuant to section 39 (1) Nos. 1 to 5 of the German Insolvency Statute ("InsO").

n/a

n/a

Disclaimer

Aareal Bank AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
