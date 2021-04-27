Aareal Bank : Main Features of Capital Instruments 2020
04/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
Main Features of Capital Instruments
Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020
Main Features
of Capital Instruments
Issuer
Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Regulatory treatment
Transitional CRR rules
Post-transitionalCRR rules
Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity & (sub-)consolidated level
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
Nominal amount of instrument
9a Issue price
9b Redemption price
Accounting classification
Original date of issuance
Perpetual or dated
Original maturity date
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Coupons / dividends
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
Coupon rate and any related reference index
Existence of a "dividend stopper"
20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing) 20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
Non-cumulativeor cumulative
Convertible or non-convertible
If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
If convertible: fully or partially
If convertible: conversion rate
If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
Write-downfeatures
If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
If write-down: full or partial
If write-down: permanent or temporary
If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
Non-complianttransitioned features
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
DE0005408116
DE0002733409
DE0002733417
German law
German law
German law
Common Equity Tier 1
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
capital
Common Equity Tier 1
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
capital
Group level
Group level
Group level
Shares
Subordinated liability
Subordinated liability
€ 180 mn
€ 4 mn
€ 11 mn
€ 180 mn
€ 3 mn
€ 9 mn
n/a
100.00 %
100.00 %
n/a
100.00 %
100.00 %
Share capital
Liability - measured at
Liability - measured at
amortised cost
amortised cost
Varying
10 Apr 2001
4 May 2001
Perpetual
Fixed maturity
Fixed maturity
No maturity
10 Apr 2026
4 May 2026
No
No
No
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Fixed
Fixed
No
6.470 %
6.570 %
No
No
No
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
n/a
No
No
n/a
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Common Equity Tier 1
Junior to non-subordinated
Junior to non-subordinated
- CET1
liabilities
liabilities
No
No
No
n/a
n/a
n/a
Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020
Main Features of Capital Instruments
1
Issuer
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
2
Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
DE0003252821
DE0003252821
DE000A1TNC86
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
German law
German law
German law
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
6
Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &
Group level
Group level
Group level
(sub-)consolidated level
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Subordinated liability
Subordinated liability
Subordinated liability
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
€ 4 mn
€ 4 mn
€ 53 mn
(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
9
Nominal amount of instrument
€ 10 mn
€ 10 mn
€ 80 mn
9a
Issue price
93.80 %
98.69 %
100.00 %
9b
Redemption price
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
10
Accounting classification
Liability - measured at
Liability - measured at
Liability - measured at
amortised cost
amortised cost
amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
28 Oct 2002
5 Feb 2003
19 Feb 2014
12
Perpetual or dated
Fixed maturity
Fixed maturity
Fixed maturity
13
Original maturity date
28 Oct 2022
28 Oct 2022
19 Feb 2024
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
No
Yes
At nominal amount, by way of
declaration vis-à-vis creditors,
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
n/a
n/a
if bonds are phased-out from
Tier 2 capital due to changes in
applicable
regulatory provisions.
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
n/a
n/a
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
Floating
Floating
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related reference index
10y CMS
10y CMS
4.250 %
Cap 7.000 %
Cap 7.000 %
19
Existence of a "dividend stopper"
No
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
21
Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
n/a
25
If convertible: fully or partially
n/a
n/a
n/a
26
If convertible: conversion rate
n/a
n/a
n/a
27
If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
n/a
n/a
n/a
28
If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
n/a
n/a
n/a
29
If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
n/a
n/a
n/a
30
Write-down features
n/a
n/a
n/a
31
If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
n/a
32
If write-down: full or partial
n/a
n/a
n/a
33
If write-down: permanent or temporary
n/a
n/a
n/a
34
If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
n/a
n/a
n/a
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Junior to non-subordinated
Junior to non-subordinated
Junior to non-subordinated
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
liabilities
liabilities
liabilities
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
n/a
Main Features of Capital Instruments
Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020
1
Issuer
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
2 Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
DE000A1TNC94
DE000A1TNDF2
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
German law
German law
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
6
Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &
Group level
Group level
(sub-)consolidated level
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Subordinated liability
Subordinated liability
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
€ 311 mn
€ 12 mn
(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
9
Nominal amount of instrument
€ 300 mn
€ 10 mn
9a
Issue price
99.64 %
100.00 %
9b
Redemption price
100.00 %
100.00 %
10
Accounting classification
Liability - measured at amortised cost
Liability - measured at amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
18 Mar 2014
22 May 2014
12
Perpetual or dated
Fixed maturity
Fixed maturity
13
Original maturity date
18 Mar 2026
22 May 2029
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Optional call date 18 March 2021, at nominal
At nominal amount, by way of declaration
amount, as well as at nominal amount, by way
vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are phased-
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
of declaration vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are
out from Tier 2 capital due to changes in
phased-out from Tier 2 capital due to changes
applicable regulatory provisions.
in applicable regulatory provisions.
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
No
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
Currently fixed, later floating
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related reference index
4.25 %,
4.180 %
later 5y euro mid-swap rate + 2.900 %
19
Existence of a "dividend stopper"
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
Mandatory
Mandatory
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Mandatory
Mandatory
21
Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
25
If convertible: fully or partially
n/a
n/a
26
If convertible: conversion rate
n/a
n/a
27
If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
n/a
n/a
28
If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
n/a
n/a
29
If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
n/a
n/a
30
Write-down features
n/a
n/a
31
If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
32
If write-down: full or partial
n/a
n/a
33
If write-down: permanent or temporary
n/a
n/a
34
If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
n/a
n/a
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Junior to non-subordinated liabilities
Junior to non-subordinated liabilities
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020
Main Features of Capital Instruments
1
Issuer
Aareal Bank AG
Aareal Bank AG
2
Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
DE000A1TNDG0
DE000A1TNDW7
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
German law
German law
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
6
Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity &
Group level
Group level
(sub-)consolidated level
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Subordinated liability
Subordinated liability
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
€ 31 mn
€ 18 mn
(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
9
Nominal amount of instrument
€ 30 mn
€ 50 mn
9a
Issue price
100.00 %
100.00 %
9b
Redemption price
100.00 %
100.00 %
10
Accounting classification
Liability - measured
Liability - measured
at amortised cost
at amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
20 Jun 2014
14 Oct 2014
12
Perpetual or dated
Fixed maturity
Fixed maturity
13
Original maturity date
20 Jun 2029
14 Oct 2022
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
Optional call date 20 June 2024, at nominal
At nominal amount, by way of declaration
amount, as well as at nominal amount, by way
vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are phased-
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
of declaration vis-à-vis creditors, if bonds are
out from Tier 2 capital due to changes in
phased-out from Tier 2 capital due to changes
applicable regulatory provisions.
in applicable regulatory provisions.
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
No
n/a
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
Currently fixed, later floating
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related reference index
3.125 %,
2.500 %
later 5y euro mid-swap rate + 1.500 %
19
Existence of a "dividend stopper"
No
No
20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
Mandatory
Mandatory
20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Mandatory
Mandatory
21
Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
25
If convertible: fully or partially
n/a
n/a
26
If convertible: conversion rate
n/a
n/a
27
If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
n/a
n/a
28
If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
n/a
n/a
29
If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
n/a
n/a
30
Write-down features
n/a
n/a
31
If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
n/a
n/a
32
If write-down: full or partial
n/a
n/a
33
If write-down: permanent or temporary
n/a
n/a
34
If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
n/a
n/a
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
Junior to non-subordinated liabilities
Junior to non-subordinated liabilities
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
n/a
n/a
Main Features of Capital Instruments
Regulatory Disclosure Report for 2020
Issuer
Unique identifier (e. g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Regulatory treatment
Transitional CRR rules
Post-transitionalCRR rules
Eligible at single-entity / (sub-)consolidated / single-entity & (sub-)consolidated level
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
(currency in millions, as at the most recent reporting date)
Nominal amount of instrument
9a Issue price
9b Redemption price
Accounting classification
Original date of issuance
Perpetual or dated
Original maturity date
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Optional call date, contingent call dates, and redemption amount
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Coupons / dividends
Fixed or floating dividend / coupon payments
Coupon rate and any related reference index
Existence of a "dividend stopper"
20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)
Existence of step-up features, or other incentive to redeem
Non-cumulativeor cumulative
Convertible or non-convertible
If convertible: conversion trigger(s)
If convertible: fully or partially
If convertible: conversion rate
If convertible: mandatory or optional conversion
If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into
If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into
Write-downfeatures
If write-down:write-down trigger(s)
If write-down: full or partial
If write-down: permanent or temporary
If temporary write-down: description of write-up mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation
(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
Non-complianttransitioned features
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Aareal Bank AG
DE000A1TNDK2
German law
Additional Tier 1 capital
Additional Tier 1 capital
Group level
AT1 bond
€ 300 mn
€ 300 mn
100.00 %
100.00 %
Liability - measured at amortised cost
20 Nov 2014
Perpetual
No maturity
Yes
for the first time as at 30 April 2020; tax call and regulatory call also possible. Repayment at nominal amount or reduced current nominal amount plus accrued interest.
Callable annually after first call date (30 April 2020)
Currently fixed, later floating
7.625 %, later 1y euro mid-swap rate + 7.180 %
No
Partially discretionary; in case of disbursement: payout date is 30 April or any given year
Partially discretionary
No
Non-cumulative
Non-convertible
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Yes
Automatic write-down of capital amount in case of trigger event (CET1 ratio falling below 7 % on Group level), before instruments with a lower CET1 trigger and after instruments with a higher CET1 trigger
Pro-rata with other AT1 instruments until CET1 ratio of 7 % is restored
Permanent; Management Board may determine write-up
At the discretion of issuer, write-up pari passu with other AT1 instruments, MDA pursuant to CRR must not be exceeded
Instruments fully subordinated to (i) third-party claims from non-subordinated liabilities,
claims from Tier 2 instruments as well as (iii) receivables pursuant to section 39 (1) Nos. 1 to 5 of the German Insolvency Statute ("InsO").