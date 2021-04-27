Aareal Bank : Main Features of Capital Instruments 2020

If yes, specify

If convertible: specify issuer of instrument it converts into

If convertible: specify instrument type convertible into

20b Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount)

20a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Aareal Bank AG

DE000A1TNDK2

German law

Additional Tier 1 capital

Additional Tier 1 capital

Group level

AT1 bond

€ 300 mn

€ 300 mn

100.00 %

100.00 %

Liability - measured at amortised cost

20 Nov 2014

Perpetual

No maturity

Yes

for the first time as at 30 April 2020; tax call and regulatory call also possible. Repayment at nominal amount or reduced current nominal amount plus accrued interest.

Callable annually after first call date (30 April 2020)

Currently fixed, later floating

7.625 %, later 1y euro mid-swap rate + 7.180 %

No

Partially discretionary; in case of disbursement: payout date is 30 April or any given year

Partially discretionary

No

Non-cumulative

Non-convertible

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Yes

Automatic write-down of capital amount in case of trigger event (CET1 ratio falling below 7 % on Group level), before instruments with a lower CET1 trigger and after instruments with a higher CET1 trigger

Pro-rata with other AT1 instruments until CET1 ratio of 7 % is restored

Permanent; Management Board may determine write-up

At the discretion of issuer, write-up pari passu with other AT1 instruments, MDA pursuant to CRR must not be exceeded

Instruments fully subordinated to (i) third-party claims from non-subordinated liabilities,

claims from Tier 2 instruments as well as (iii) receivables pursuant to section 39 (1) Nos. 1 to 5 of the German Insolvency Statute ("InsO").

n/a

n/a