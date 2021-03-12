Log in
AAREAL BANK AG

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
Aareal Bank : Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

03/12/2021 | 03:27pm EST
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation 596/2014 (EU) - Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

12.03.2021 09:02 p.m. - Absence of CEO Hermann J. Merkens, due to ill health, continues

Today, the Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marija Korsch, that his absence due to ill health will last longer than originally expected and communicated on 8 November 2020. Whether and when Mr Merkens will be able to return to his duties cannot be reliably predicted at this point. The substitution regulations communicated for the Company's Management Board will remain in force until further notice. The Supervisory Board is expediting the search for a successor, which it has initiated as a precautionary measure, alongside an analysis of the size and composition of the Management Board, as communicated during the annual press conference on 24 February.

Disclaimer

Aareal Bank AG published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 20:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
