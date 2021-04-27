|
Aareal Bank : Regulatory Indicators 2020
Regulatory indicators
|
Regulatory indicators
|
Regulatory capital, RWAs, capital ratios and capital buffers
|
31 Dec 2020
|
30 Sep 2020
|
30 Jun 2020
|
31 Mar 2020
|
€ mn
|
Total capital (TC)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
|
2,286
|
2,243
|
2,318
|
2,241
|
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
|
300
|
300
|
300
|
300
|
Tier 2 (T2) capital
|
810
|
817
|
839
|
858
|
RWA
|
12,138
|
11,320
|
11,702
|
11,463
|
Capital Ratios (%)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio)
|
18.8
|
19.8
|
19.8
|
19.5
|
Tier 1 ratio (T1 ratio)
|
21.3
|
22.5
|
22.4
|
22.2
|
Total capital ratio (TC ratio)
|
28.0
|
29.7
|
29.5
|
29.6
|
Capital buffer requirements
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
7.2
|
7.0
|
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
CET1 capital available for the buffers
|
14.3
|
15.3
|
15.1
|
15.1
|
Leverage Ratio
|
31 Dec 2020
|
30 Sep 2020
|
30 Jun 2020
|
31 Mar 2020
|
€ mn
|
Tier 1 capital
|
2,586
|
2,543
|
2,618
|
2,541
|
Total exposure measure
|
43,577
|
42,515
|
45,266
|
39,314
|
Leverage Ratio (%)
|
5.9
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.5
|
LCR
|
(based on average values of data reported to supervisory authorities during the preceding twelve months)
|
31 Dec 2020
|
30 Sep 2020
|
30 Jun 2020
|
31 Mar 2020
|
€ mn
|
Liquidity buffer
|
6,909
|
6,765
|
6,503
|
6,617
|
Total net liquidity outflows
|
2,622
|
2,694
|
2,715
|
2,858
|
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
|
263.5
|
251.1
|
239.6
|
231.5
|
Asset Encumbrance
|
(based on median values of data reported to supervisory authorities during the preceding four quarters)
|
31 Dec 2020
|
30 Sep 2020
|
30 Jun 2020
|
31 Mar 2020
|
€ mn
|
Encumbered assets and total collateral reused
|
20,666
|
18,985
|
18,019
|
18,019
|
Total assets and collateral received
|
44,447
|
42,754
|
41,763
|
42,087
|
Asset Encumbrance Ratio (%)
|
46.5
|
44.4
|
43.2
|
42.8
|
