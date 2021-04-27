Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Aareal Bank AG
  News
  Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/27 02:07:47 pm
23.92 EUR   -0.08%
01:57pAAREAL BANK  : Main Features of Capital Instruments 2020
PU
01:57pAAREAL BANK  : Regulatory Indicators 2020
PU
08:46aAAREAL BANK AG  : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Aareal Bank : Regulatory Indicators 2020

04/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
Regulatory indicators
Regulatory indicators
Regulatory capital, RWAs, capital ratios and capital buffers
31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Mar 2020
€ mn
Total capital (TC)
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital 2,286 2,243 2,318 2,241
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital 300 300 300 300
Tier 2 (T2) capital 810 817 839 858
RWA 12,138 11,320 11,702 11,463
Capital Ratios (%)
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) 18.8 19.8 19.8 19.5
Tier 1 ratio (T1 ratio) 21.3 22.5 22.4 22.2
Total capital ratio (TC ratio) 28.0 29.7 29.5 29.6
Capital buffer requirements 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.0
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5
of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0
CET1 capital available for the buffers 14.3 15.3 15.1 15.1
Leverage Ratio
31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Mar 2020
€ mn
Tier 1 capital 2,586 2,543 2,618 2,541
Total exposure measure 43,577 42,515 45,266 39,314
Leverage Ratio (%) 5.9 6.0 5.8 6.5
LCR
(based on average values of data reported to supervisory authorities during the preceding twelve months)
31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Mar 2020
€ mn
Liquidity buffer 6,909 6,765 6,503 6,617
Total net liquidity outflows 2,622 2,694 2,715 2,858
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) 263.5 251.1 239.6 231.5
Asset Encumbrance
(based on median values of data reported to supervisory authorities during the preceding four quarters)
31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Mar 2020
€ mn
Encumbered assets and total collateral reused 20,666 18,985 18,019 18,019
Total assets and collateral received 44,447 42,754 41,763 42,087
Asset Encumbrance Ratio (%) 46.5 44.4 43.2 42.8
Disclaimer

Aareal Bank AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 833 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net income 2021 70,2 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 1 433 M 1 731 M 1 730 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 690
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,51 €
Last Close Price 23,94 €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG22.46%1 731
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.49%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.02%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.83%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
