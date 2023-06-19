Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:01:50 2023-06-19 pm EDT
33.55 EUR   +0.15%
01:37pDd : Aareal Bank AG: Universal Leasing GmbH, buy
EQ
01:32pDd : Aareal Bank AG: Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter, buy
EQ
01:01pAareal Bank Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Aareal Bank AG: Hans-Hermann Anton Lotter, buy

06/19/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann Anton
Last name(s): Lotter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aareal Bank AG

b) LEI
EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
163868.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
163868.00 EUR 200000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83911  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
