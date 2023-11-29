Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Universal Leasing GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Hermann Anton
Last name(s): Lotter
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aareal Bank AG

b) LEI
EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A1TNDK2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
337400.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
337400.00 EUR 400000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com

 
