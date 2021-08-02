DGAP-Adhoc : Aareal Bank AG: Non-recurring tax effect burdens financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aareal Bank AG: Non-recurring tax effect burdens financial year 2021
02-Aug-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Non-recurring tax effect burdens financial year 2021
As part of a review of a prior fund investment which was sold in 2012, new findings emerged which have a negative
impact on Aareal Bank's results for the 2021 financial year amounting to an additional EUR11 million burden to be
recorded in net other operating income for the second quarter of 2021 and a further EUR26 million to be recognised in the
tax position for the 2021 financial year. Aareal Bank will recognise the corresponding provisions in the second quarter
of 2021 and adjust the expected tax rate for the full year.
Taking this non-recurring effect into consideration, the operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 will
presumably amount to EUR41 million, significantly above the results of the same quarter of the previous year, which had
also been affected by the pandemic (Q2 2020: EUR2 million). Without this extraordinary charge, the preliminary operating
profit would have amounted to EUR52 million.
Despite comprehensive consideration of the adverse non-recurring effect, Aareal Bank confirms the previously
communicated expectations regarding its operating profit for the year 2021 as a whole in a range between EUR100 million
and EUR175 million.
The expected tax rate, however, will increase during the current financial year. Based on the midpoint of the expected
range for operating profit, it should amount to approx. 55%. In case operating profit should trend to the upper end of
the target corridor, the expected tax rate would be around 50%, respectively around 60% in case of a trend to the lower
end of the range, in both cases corresponding to the relative share of non-tax-deductible components of the results.
