DGAP-PVR : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to -2-
All news about AAREAL BANK AG
Analyst Recommendations on AAREAL BANK AG
|Sales 2021
|
821 M
964 M
964 M
|Net income 2021
|
72,4 M
85,1 M
85,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|19,0x
|Yield 2021
|4,37%
|Capitalization
|
1 261 M
1 481 M
1 481 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|1,54x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 010
|Free-Float
|100,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|
21,06 €
|Average target price
|
24,38 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,7%