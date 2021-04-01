Log in
AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
DGAP-PVR : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/01/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG 
2021-04-01 / 19:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Aareal Bank AG 
 
 Street:                         Paulinenstr. 15 
 
 Postal code:                    65189 
 
 City:                           Wiesbaden 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc 
 City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 25 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                      % of voting rights        % of voting rights  Total of both        Total number of voting rights 
                      attached to shares       through instruments           in %             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                         (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)  (7.a. + 7.b.) 
 
 New                              5.03 %                    0.00 %         5.03 %                             59857221 
 
 Previous               3.003841424579 %                    0.00 % 3.003841424579                                    / 
 notification                                                                   % 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005408116               0        3010139         0.00 %         5.03 % 
 
 Total                    3010139                       5.03 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                          % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through    Total of both (if at 
                                       least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Janus Henderson Group plc                             %                                     %                       % 
 
 Henderson Group Holdings                              %                                     %                       % 
 Asset Management Limited 
 
 HGI Asset Management Group                            %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Henderson Global Group                                %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Henderson Holdings Group                              %                                     %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 HGI Group Limited                                     %                                     %                       % 
 
 Henderson Global Investors                            %                                     %                       % 
 (Holdings) Limited 
 
 Henderson Global Investors                       5.03 %                                     %                  5.03 % 
 Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 30 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
              Paulinenstr. 15 
              65189 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aareal-bank.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180163 2021-04-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 739 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2020 -27,0 M -31,7 M -31,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,9x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 1 449 M 1 700 M 1 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 971
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,90 €
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG23.79%1 700
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.80%471 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.65%336 377
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.93%290 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 994
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%195 918
