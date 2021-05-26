Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Aareal Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/26/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG 
Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-26 / 19:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Aareal Bank AG 
 
 Street:                         Paulinenstr. 15 
 
 Postal code:                    65189 
 
 City:                           Wiesbaden 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Barclays Plc 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Barclays Capital Securities Ltd 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 18 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.82 %                     0.36 %       4.18 %                             59857221 
 
 Previous                          3.87 %                     1.20 %       5.07 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005408116               0        2288344         0.00 %         3.82 % 
 
 Total                    2288344                       3.82 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Options            18/06/2021                                                                56180             0.09 % 
 
                                                Total                                         56180             0.09 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 CFD                                                           Cash                                79291         0.13 % 
 
 Portfolio Swap 13/06/2022 - 31/05/                            Cash                                80812         0.14 % 
                2023 
 
                                                               Total                              160103         0.27 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                    % of voting rights (if at    % of voting rights through instruments      Total of both (if at 
                                 least 3% or more)                  (if at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 Barclays Plc                                    %                                         %                         % 
 
 Barclays Bank Plc                               %                                         %                         % 
 
 Barclays Capital                           3.82 %                                         %                         % 
 Securities Ltd 
 
 -                                               %                                         %                         % 
 
 Barclays Plc                                    %                                         %                         % 
 
 Barclays Bank Plc                               %                                         %                         % 
 
 Palomino Ltd                                    %                                         %                         % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 21 May 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
              Paulinenstr. 15 
              65189 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aareal-bank.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1200989 2021-05-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

All news about AAREAL BANK AG
01:01pDGAP-PVR  : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
05/21AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/19AAREAL BANK AG : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/18AAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/18DGAP-PVR  : Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
DJ
05/18AAREAL BANK  : Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG supports the current Sup..
PU
05/18PRESS RELEASE  : Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG supports the current S..
DJ
05/18AAREAL BANK  : Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG supports the current Sup..
EQ
05/17PRESS RELEASE  : Aareal Bank reduces size of its Management Board
DJ
05/17AAREAL BANK  : reduces size of its Management Board
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 825 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2021 72,5 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 1 276 M 1 559 M 1 557 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 010
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart AAREAL BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Aareal Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAREAL BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 24,13 €
Last Close Price 21,32 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hermann Josef Merkens Chairman-Management Board
Marc Oliver Heß Chief Financial Officer
Marija G. Korsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAREAL BANK AG9.05%1 562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.37%489 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%277 345
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.33.11%226 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.30%204 363