    ARL   DE0005408116

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
  Report
Investor calls for resignation of chair of Germany's Aareal Bank

02/10/2022 | 03:47am EST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist investor Teleios, which holds a 6% stake in Germany's Aareal Bank, on Thursday called for the resignation of the lender's chairman, according to a letter.

Aareal is reeling from a $2.1 billion buyout attempt that failed last week, and Teleios is one of the big investors that cheered the bid's demise for undervaluing the company.

The letter, addressed to the supervisory board and signed by Adam Epstein of Teleios, marks the first detailed reaction by the investor, which has long called for changes at the German real-estate lender.

The letter said that the protagonists of the buyout deal, including chair Hermann Wagner, should "acknowledge their misjudgement and resign now".

Teleios is the second big investor to call for Wagner's resignation after Petrus Advisers did so last week.

A spokesperson for Aareal didn't want to make an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan)


Financials
Sales 2021 816 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2021 50,7 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 1 684 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 115
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jochen Klösges Chief Executive Officer
Marc Oliver Heß CFO, Head-Treasury, Finance & Controlling
Hermann Wagner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Spielberg Group Technology Officer
Richard Peters Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
AAREAL BANK AG-2.16%1 926
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%461 046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.77%398 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%259 565
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY22.45%229 495
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.97%207 665