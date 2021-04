PRESS RELEASE : Aareal Bank publishes new requests for extension of the agenda, with identical content, submitted by representatives of Petrus Advisers

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aareal Bank publishes new requests for extension of the agenda, with identical content, submitted by representatives of Petrus Advisers 2021-04-20 / 17:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aareal Bank publishes new requests for extension of the agenda, with identical content, submitted by representatives of Petrus Advisers Wiesbaden, 20 April 2021 - In accordance with the provisions of German company law, Aareal Bank AG today published a new request - albeit unchanged in content from the first version - for extension of the agenda of the Ordinary (Virtual) Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2021, submitted by Mr Till Hufnagel, shareholder and partner of Petrus Advisers. At the same time, the Company published an additional request for extension of the agenda, identical in content, submitted by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P, domiciled on the Cayman Islands. Both requests, which include identical proposals for removal and election, aim for the partial replacement of Supervisory Board members. Aareal Bank once again published the Supervisory Board's statement in accordance with German company law, which covers both requests but has not been amended. Mr Hufnagel's reiterated request for extension of the agenda and the second request by Petrus Advisers were submitted since Mr Hufnagel's statements substantiating his original request for extension of the agenda had contradicted previous voting rights notifications. Having pointed out these contradictions in its press release dated 14 April 2021, in a separate message Aareal Bank also drew Mr Hufnagel's attention to the fact that by virtue of the law, erroneous voting rights notifications would trigger a loss of shareholder rights. In response, Messrs Till Hufnagel (partner of Petrus Advisers) and Klaus Umek (Managing Partner of Petrus Advisers) submitted a total of four new or amended voting rights notifications to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - "BaFin"). In this connection, Mr Hufnagel re-submitted his request for extension of the agenda in a new letter dated 16 April 2021, and Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. submitted a request with identical content in a letter posted on the same date. The Company has now published both requests for extension of the agenda; the agenda for the General Meeting will be supplemented accordingly. The requests for extension of the agenda and the statement are available here, and will be published to shareholders in the same way as the notice convening the General Meeting. Irrespective of this, there are still pending issues related to corrected voting rights notifications, which are to be clarified further - also involving BaFin and especially regarding the aspect of whether the persons involved are acting in concert. Contacts Christian Feldbrügge Phone: +49 611 348-2280 Christian.Feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com Anja Käfer-Rohrbach Phone: +49 611 348-2298 Anja.Kaefer-Rohrbach@Aareal-Bank.com About Aareal Bank Group Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's SDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's business segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical devices in apartments and buildings. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Aareal Bank AG Paulinenstr. 15 65189 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332 E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com Internet: www.aareal-bank.com ISIN: DE0005408116 WKN: 540811 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm EQS News ID: 1186817 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1186817 2021-04-20

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)