PRESS RELEASE : Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election

AAREAL BANK AG

(ARL)
Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election

04/14/2021
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board 
recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election 
2021-04-14 / 19:49 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board 
recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election of three replacement candidates 
Wiesbaden, 14 April 2021. In a statement on a request for extension of the agenda for the Ordinary Annual General 
Meeting on 18 May 2021, as submitted by shareholder Mr Till Hufnagel, partner of Petrus Advisers, the Supervisory Board 
of Aareal Bank AG has affirmed its position that the partial replacement of Supervisory Board members demanded by Mr 
Hufnagel is without substance. 
As indicated previously in a letter to the Supervisory Board, the shareholder is pursuing the removal of Marija Korsch, 
Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and of Supervisory Board members Christof von Dryander and Dietrich Voigtländer, 
through his request for extension of the agenda. The legal examination as to whether said request is in fact admissible 
is still ongoing, due to contradictions of information provided by Mr Hufnagel against earlier voting rights 
notifications. 
In its statement, the Supervisory Board recommends that shareholders vote against the proposals submitted through the 
request for extension at the Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board stated that it continues to have no doubts 
concerning the extensive personal and professional skills of these members of the Supervisory Board, as well as their 
integrity. In the Supervisory Board's view, there is also no reason for the by-election of three individuals to the 
Supervisory Board: the terms of office of the members of the Supervisory Board, some of whom were only elected by the 
last Annual General Meeting in 2020, with an overwhelming majority, continue, and the Supervisory Board has a balanced 
skills profile in its existing composition. Therefore, there is no basis whatsoever for demanding the removal of 
Supervisory Board members, thus changing the Board's composition. 
In its statement, the Supervisory Board also rejected the shareholder's accusation that Aareal Bank Group is lacking a 
sustainable strategy. In this context, the Supervisory Board stressed that through the strategic review initiated last 
autumn, which was communicated at the beginning of the year (and generally met with a positive response by the capital 
markets) the focus regarding material aspects of the "Aareal Next Level" strategic programme had been sharpened, making 
Aareal Bank Group ready for changed environment once the coronavirus pandemic has been overcome. 
The request for extension of the agenda and the statements can be downloaded here, and will be published in the same 
way as the notice convening the meeting. 
Contacts 
Christian Feldbrügge 
Telefon: +49 611 348 2280 
Christian.Feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com 
Anja Käfer-Rohrbach 
Telefon: +49 611 348 2298 
Anja.Kaefer-Rohrbach@Aareal-Bank.com 
About Aareal Bank Group: 
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart 
financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present 
across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche 
Börse's SDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's three 
business segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property 
Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank 
supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise 
office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the 
Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and 
energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with 
traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems 
house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon 
offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported 
business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the 
housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical 
devices in apartments and buildings. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aareal Bank AG 
              Paulinenstr. 15 
              65189 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)611 348 - 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)611 348 - 2332 
E-mail:       aareal@aareal-bank.com 
Internet:     www.aareal-bank.com 
ISIN:         DE0005408116 
WKN:          540811 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm 
EQS News ID:  1184866 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184866 2021-04-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT)

AAREAL BANK AG
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.55% 15779.93 Delayed Quote.6.29%
