Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 06:18 am EST Share

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 578.31 million compared to INR 762.61 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 586.67 million compared to INR 753.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.85 million compared to INR 21.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.31 compared to INR 0.83 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.31 compared to INR 0.83 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,087.87 million compared to INR 1,936.02 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,103.2 million compared to INR 1,950.15 million a year ago. Net income was INR 15.09 million compared to INR 29.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to INR 1.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to INR 1.15 a year ago.