Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Aaron Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AARON   INE721Z01010

AARON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(AARON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
162.45 INR   +2.46%
07/29Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/12Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aaron Industries : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

11/12/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(CIN-L31908GJ2013PLC077306)

Registered Office & Unit-1:B-65 & 66, Jawahar Road No.4, Udhyog Nagar, Udhana, Surat -394210, Gujarat.

Unit-2: Block No. 251-B, Royal Industrial Park, Vill- Moti Pardi, Ta. Mangrol, Surat - 394120, Gujarat.

Tel:- 0261-2278410,E-Mail:-info1@aaronindustries.net, Website:- www.aaronindustries.net

November 12, 2022

To,

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: AARON

Subject: Amendment to the "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons" and "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. Saturday, November 12, 2022, has revised and amended the following codes/policy in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended:

  1. Revised/Amended "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons" formulated in terms of Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended;
  2. Revised/Amended "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" formulated in terms of Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended.

The amendment to the above codes/policy is available on the website of the Company at www.aaronindustries.net.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Aaron Industries Limited

Nitinkumar Maniya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Aaron Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AARON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
07/29Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
05/12Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/12Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
01/31Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Aaron Industries Limited to Enhance the Capacity of Stainless Steel 8K Mirror Polishing..
CI
2021Aaron Industries Limited to Enhance the Capacity of Press Brake Bending Machine
CI
20211,083,414 Equity Shares of Aaron Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
2021Aaron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Aaron Industries Limited Announces Launch New Product
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 377 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
Net income 2022 37,1 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net Debt 2022 91,2 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 1 632 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart AARON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aaron Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AARON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amar Chinubhai Doshi Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Monish Amarbhai Doshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
NitinKumar Nanjibhai Maniya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Hetal Rumendrabhai Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradeepkumar S. Choksi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AARON INDUSTRIES LIMITED42.56%20
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-13.17%32 231
KONE OYJ-24.29%26 263
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-29.87%20 661
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-25.43%6 709
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-43.97%2 083