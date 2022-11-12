Aaron Industries : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

(CIN-L31908GJ2013PLC077306)

Registered Office & Unit-1:B-65 & 66, Jawahar Road No.4, Udhyog Nagar, Udhana, Surat -394210, Gujarat.

Unit-2: Block No. 251-B, Royal Industrial Park, Vill- Moti Pardi, Ta. Mangrol, Surat - 394120, Gujarat.

Tel:- 0261-2278410,E-Mail:-info1@aaronindustries.net, Website:- www.aaronindustries.net

November 12, 2022

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: AARON

Subject: Amendment to the "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons" and "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e. Saturday, November 12, 2022, has revised and amended the following codes/policy in compliance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended:

Revised/Amended "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons" formulated in terms of Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended; Revised/Amended "Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" formulated in terms of Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015 as amended.

The amendment to the above codes/policy is available on the website of the Company at www.aaronindustries.net.

For Aaron Industries Limited

Nitinkumar Maniya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer