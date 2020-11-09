Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc.    AAN

AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/09 09:52:24 am
61.85 USD   +8.19%
09:36aAARON : Company Overview - October 2020
PU
11/05AARON : Directors Raise Dividend By 12.5%
PR
10/29AARON'S : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aaron : Company Overview - October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 09:36am EST

Company Overview October 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this presentation regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "will," "outlook," "believe," "expect," "continue," "guidance," "expectations," and "trends" and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic, and whether additional government stimulus payments or supplemental unemployment benefits will be approved, and the nature, amount and timing of any such payments or benefits, including the impact of the pandemic and such measures on: (a) demand for the lease-to-own products offered by our Progressive Leasing and Aaron's Business segments, (b) Progressive Leasing's retail partners, (c) our customers, including their ability and willingness to satisfy their obligations under their lease agreements, (d) our suppliers' ability to provide us with the merchandise we need to obtain from them, (e) our employees and labor needs, including our ability to adequately staff our operations, (f) our financial and operational performance, and (g) our liquidity; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the separation and whether it will be completed; (iii) the possibility that various closing conditions for the separation may not be satisfied; (iv) failure of the separation to qualify for the expected tax treatment; (v) the risk that the Aaron's and Progressive businesses will not be separated successfully or such separation may be more difficult, time-consuming and/or costly than expected; (vi) the possibility that the operational, strategic and shareholder value creation opportunities from the separation may not be achieved; (vii) changes in the enforcement of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our businesses; (viii) the effects on our business and reputation resulting from Progressive's announced settlement and related consent order with the FTC, including the risk of losing existing retail partners or being unable to establish new partnerships with additional retailers, and of any follow-on regulatory and/or civil litigation arising therefrom; (ix) other types of legal and regulatory proceedings and investigations, including those related to customer privacy, third party and employee fraud and information security;

  1. the risks associated with our business transformation strategy for our Aaron's Business not being successful, including our e-commerce and real estate repositioning and optimization initiatives (including the risk that the costs associated with these initiatives exceeds our expectations); (xi) risks associated with the challenges faced by our Aaron's Business, including the commoditization of consumer electronics and the high fixed-cost operating model of the Aaron's Business; (xii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors, as well as from traditional and on-line retailers and other competitors; (xiii) financial challenges faced by our franchisees, which we believe may be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental or regulatory measures to combat the pandemic; (xiv) increases in lease merchandise write-offs for our Aaron's Business and increases in lease merchandise write-offs and the provision for returns and uncollectible renewal payments for Progressive Leasing, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.Statements in this presentation that are "forward- looking" include without limitation statements about our operating and economic advantages, and the benefits we expect to obtain from them; revenue and cash flow visibility; the strength of our balance sheet and our liquidity; the sustainability of our growth platforms; our capital allocation priorities and strategies; our ability to expand Progressive's retail partners, drive its total invoice volume, enhance its decisioning through technology improvements, and grow its EBITDA; and our ability to execute our growth strategy and business transformation initiatives for the Aaron's Business, and the benefits we expect therefrom. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

2

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This presentation contains financial information in a format not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP items is useful because it gives investors supplemental information to evaluate and compare the Company's underlying operating performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be used as a substitute for, or be considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to our prior earnings releases on Forms 8-K dated February 18, 2016, February 17, 2017, February 15, 2018, February 14, 2019, February 20, 2020, May 7, 2020, July 29, 2020, September 10, 2020 and October 29, 2020 provided in the Investor Relations section of our website for further information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures and for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

3

Headquarters: Atlanta, GA.

Founded: 1955

Ownership: Public (NYSE: AAN)

President and CEO: John W. Robinson III

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aaron's Holdings Company Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.
09:36aAARON : Company Overview - October 2020
PU
11/05AARON : Directors Raise Dividend By 12.5%
PR
10/29AARON'S : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29AARON : Reports Record Third Quarter Revenues and Earnings
PR
10/19AARON : Delivers Life-Changing Surprise for Extraordinary Family
AQ
10/19AARON : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
AQ
10/16AARON'S INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
10/16AARON : Delivers Life-Changing Surprise For Extraordinary Family
PR
10/15AARON'S, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
PR
10/08AARON : & Former NFL Star Turn Homeownership Dreams Into Reality
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 217 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 33,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -188x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 3 862 M 3 862 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 73,56 $
Last Close Price 57,17 $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Kelly Wall Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Hefner Barrett Independent Director
Kathy T. Betty Independent Director
Douglas C. Curling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AARON'S HOLDINGS COMPANY, INC.0.11%3 862
BEST BUY CO., INC40.16%31 852
JB HI-FI LIMITED29.41%4 070
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED33.33%2 483
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.89%2 046
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.38%1 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group