Colombia emerges from quarantine but economic recovery uncertain

BOGOTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Yolanda Bejarano flits between
joy that Colombia's more than five months of quarantine are over
and fear of coronavirus.
Her fear is well-founded. Her brother died from COVID-19 a
month ago, after being infected while working as a bus driver in
capital Bogota.
"On the one hand I'm happy because we can start reopening
the economy but on the other, I'm sad because many people aren't
being careful, they think the pandemic is a joke," Bejarano
said. "Since God took my brother from us, I'm very afraid."
Colombia's long quarantine - begun in late March - ended on
Tuesday. The Andean country has confirmed more than 615,000
coronavirus infections and close to 20,000 deaths.
Most of the economy - including road transport between
cities and 15 airports operating at 20% of normal capacity -
has now reopened, albeit with restrictions.
"We're starting this new phase with one message, that we
must keep our guard up, we can't go out willy-nilly ... we have
to understand that to reopen the country our responsibility is
paramount," President Ivan Duque said in a televised broadcast
on Monday night.
The long-running lockdown led Latin America's fourth-largest
economy to contract 15.7% in the second quarter, while
unemployment has shot to a record of almost 25%.
"These past months with shops closed were very tricky, very
difficult, with companies in crisis," said Rafael Aaron, a
representative for a textiles factory, after disembarking a
flight from second city Medellin.
"Hopefully we can get on with our work," he said.
SLOW RECOVERY
Aaron's optimism was not echoed by all business owners.
Nicolas Nader and his business partners were forced to
dissolve their company Barra 3 after closing three of the six
bars and restaurants they operated.
"What's going to happen now? I don't know, such uncertainty
is unknown to us," said Nader, whose company is now called Food
Hub, referring to what he said were contradictory messages from
national and local governments.
While restaurants are able to open, they can only operate at
25% capacity.
Local authorities can restrict movement during September's
"selective" quarantine, while sectors including retail,
manufacturing, restaurants and other businesses can only operate
on certain days, threatening delays to economic recovery.
"When retail is closed or restricted, the entire chain of
production slows down," said Juan Esteban Orrego, the National
Retailers Association's director for Bogota. "It's still not
profitable."
According to Fenalco close to 58,000 retailers, some 31% of
those operating in the capital, have closed.
Some 41,000 of Colombia's 90,000 restaurants will not reopen
according to the Acodres restaurant association.
"Many businesses, which managed to hold on until now, won't
last during this month or the next two months of trial and
error," said Nader.
