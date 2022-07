Aarti Drugs : Newspaper Advertisements

Ref: ADL/SE/2022-23/27

July 10, 2022 To, To, Listing/ Compliance Department Listing/ Compliance Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Limited, Dalal Street, "Exchange Plaza", Plot No. C/1, Mumbai - 400 001 G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 BSE CODE - 524348 NSE SYMBOL: AARTIDRUGS Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement

Ref: Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the copies of newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Apla Mahanagar (Marathi), in compliance with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020 and Circular No. 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, intimating inter-alia that 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

A copy of the advertisement is also available on the website of the Company - www.aartidrugs.co.in

Please take note of the above on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

FOR AARTI DRUGS LIMITED

RUSHIKESH DEOLE

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

ICSI M.No.: A54527