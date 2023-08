Aarti Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing and dealing in specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments as Specialty Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Its Specialty Chemicals segment serves polymer and additives; agrochemicals and intermediates; dyes, pigments, paints, and printing inks; pharma intermediates, and fuel additives, rubber chemicals, and resins markets. Its Pharmaceuticals segment serves active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for innovators and generic companies. The Company is integrated across over 200 products. Its products include Benzene products, Toluene products, Sulphuric Acid products, and Other specialty chemicals.

Sector Specialty Chemicals