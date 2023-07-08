As per the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd. announced that Mrs. Abira Mansuri (ACS42410) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 8th July 2023. Reason for Appointment: that Mrs. Abira Mansuri (ACS42410) has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 8th July 2023 in place of Mr. Rahul Makwana who resigned from the said post. She is a associate member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

She has knowledge and experience in corporate, legal and secretarial services.