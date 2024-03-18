(Alliance News) - AATech Spa reported that it ended 2023 with a value of production of EUR1.8 million, up 7.1 percent from EUR1.6 million in 2022.

Ebitda remains negative but improves to minus EUR70,000 from minus EUR120,000, and the adjusted figure, which takes into account a EUR174,000 gain from the subscription of shares in Ulixes Impact Fund, is positive by EUR100,000.

Operating loss widens to EUR290,000 from EUR180,000 while net loss narrows to EUR230,000 from EUR300,000.

Shareholders' equity rises to EUR4.9 million from EUR3.3 million and net debt increases to EUR3.7 million from EUR3.3 million.

The board also resolved to increase the shareholding in AionTech to 44.4 percent through contribution in kind and cash and signing of a put-and-call agreement to rise further to 56.7 percent of capital and to increase the shareholding in Previon Srl to 59.2 percent, contingent on obtaining the Lazio Region's Capitalisation Call.

