(Alliance News) - AATech Spa has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with ESG Portal, a company specializing in sustainability rating, to offer companies comprehensive sustainability reporting and rating solutions.

The partnership will combine AATech's sustainability reporting platform with ESG Portal's rating system, creating a one-stop solution that will enable companies to generate comprehensive sustainability reports that comply with international standards, obtain an independent and recognized ESG Rating, improve their ESG performance and reputation, and improve communication of ESG progress to stakeholders.

AATech's stock closed Monday in the green by 7.3 percent at EUR1.18 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

