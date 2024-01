Aatech SpA Sb is an Italy-based company engaged in the development of technological solution for enterprises. The Company operates in the Technological Innovation sector, mainly linked to firms operating in the industries of open banking and energy transition, by designing, creating, and marketing high-tech platforms. In addition, the Firm supports the subsidiaries and external customers with managerial and financial services, including: Extraordinary and Subsidized Finance; Interim Management; IT Delivery & Support; Marketing Support and Business Process Outsourcing. The Company provides to its customers four products: wealth management solutions through its software Wealth.Tech, renewable and green asset management with the platform Greentransition.Tech, control of ratings and rules related to corporate sustainability by using Sustainability.Tech, and an artificial intelligence solution for finance called Cobolmigrai.Tech. The business is carried out through its subsidiary.