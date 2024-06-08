Aavas Financiers Limited have approved the appointment of Mr. Selvin Uthaman as Chief Business Officer, categorized as Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from June 08, 2024. Mr. Selvin Uthaman is an accomplished executive with over two decades of experience specifically in Affordable Home Loans, SME Loans, Retail Operations, Business development and Financial product management. In his last role, he served as the National Sales Head for Affordable Home Loans at Axis Bank.

Selvin has a proven track record of setting strategic direction, driving sales and enhancing business margins though meticulous long-term planning. He has also held significant positions at India Infoline Finance Ltd. (IIFL) as the National Sales Head (SME Loans), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Dewan Housing. His expertise spans across various retail asset products including home loan, loan against property, education loan, business loan, personal loan and loan against securities.

Selvin has completed a Chief Executive Officer Certification from IIM Lucknow and a General Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad, an intermediate G1 certification from the Indian Institute of Company Secretary alongside a B.Com degree from Mumbai University. His academic background complements his extensive professional experience, enabling him to lead with both strategic insight and practical know-how.