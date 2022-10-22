Aavas Financiers : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ref.No. AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/647
Date: October 22, 2022
|
To,
|
To,
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
The Listing Department
|
Dept. of Corporate Services
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Mumbai - 400051
|
Mumbai - 400001
|
Scrip Symbol: AAVAS
|
Scrip Code: 541988
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in reference to letter number AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/604, dated October 10, 2022, please note that the audio recording of Earnings Conference Call with analysts and investors held on Friday, October 21, 2022 to discuss the Financial and Operational Performance of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 has been made available on the website of the Company under the following link:
https://www.aavas.in/investor-relations/investor-intimation
We request you to take the same on your record.
Thanking You,
For AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED
Sharad Pathak
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (FCS-9587)
Disclaimer
Aavas Financiers Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:49:08 UTC.