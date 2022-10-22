Advanced search
    AAVAS   INE216P01012

AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED

(AAVAS)
2022-10-21
1990.05 INR   -3.39%
01:50aAavas Financiers : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/21AAVAS Financiers' Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/21Transcript : Aavas Financiers Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
Aavas Financiers : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/22/2022 | 01:50am EDT
Ref.No. AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/647

Date: October 22, 2022

To,

To,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

The Listing Department

Dept. of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Scrip Symbol: AAVAS

Scrip Code: 541988

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in reference to letter number AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/604, dated October 10, 2022, please note that the audio recording of Earnings Conference Call with analysts and investors held on Friday, October 21, 2022 to discuss the Financial and Operational Performance of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 has been made available on the website of the Company under the following link:

https://www.aavas.in/investor-relations/investor-intimation

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

For AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED

Sharad Pathak

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (FCS-9587)

Disclaimer

Aavas Financiers Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
