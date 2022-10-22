Aavas Financiers : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ref.No. AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/647

Date: October 22, 2022

To, To, The National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited The Listing Department Dept. of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 Scrip Symbol: AAVAS Scrip Code: 541988

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Audio recording of Earnings Conference Call for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in reference to letter number AAVAS/SEC/2022-23/604, dated October 10, 2022, please note that the audio recording of Earnings Conference Call with analysts and investors held on Friday, October 21, 2022 to discuss the Financial and Operational Performance of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 has been made available on the website of the Company under the following link:

https://www.aavas.in/investor-relations/investor-intimation

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

For AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED

Sharad Pathak

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (FCS-9587)