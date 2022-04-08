Log in
    539528   INE430R01015

AAYUSH FOOD AND HERBS LIMITED

(539528)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
26.00 INR   +0.19%
01/14Aayush Food and Herbs Names New CFO
MT
01/14Aayush Food and Herbs Limited Appoints Pradeep Kumar Karn as Chief Financial Officer
CI
2021Aayush Food and Herbs Limited Shifts Registered Office of the Company
CI
Aayush Food and Herbs : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

04/08/2022 | 12:29am EDT
Aayush Food And Herbs Limited (AAYUSH)B roadcast Date And Time : 08/04/2022 09:50:01 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :

Aayush Food And Herbs Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
