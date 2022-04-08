Aayush Food and Herbs : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

Aayush Food And Herbs Limited (AAYUSH)
B roadcast Date And Time : 08/04/2022 09:50:01 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :
Aayush Food And Herbs Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
