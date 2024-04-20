Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

April 20, 2024

Subject: Non-Applicabilityof Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

In continuation with the previous announcement made on April 11, 2024 attached herewith is a Non-applicability of Corporate Governance Report letter of the company and PCS certificate as required pursuant to the SEBI master circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Managing Director

DIN: 07087891

Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307

Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030 Tel.: 011-41009092Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.com We b s it e : www.aayush.health.com

April 11, 2024

To,

The Chief General Manager

Listing Operation,

BSE Limited,

20th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

(Scrip Code: 539528; Scrip Id: AAYUSH)

The Listing Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block,

Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 098.

(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)

Subject: Non-Applicabilityof Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

This is to certify that in order to comply with Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of Chapter IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Paid-up capital of the Company Aayush Food and Herbs Limited is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and the Net worth is less than Rs. 25 Crores.

Paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 3,24,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Only/-) and the Net worth is Rs. 4,40,67,000/- (Four Crores Forty Lakhs and Sixty-Seven Thousand Only/-) as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. March 31, 2023.

Therefore, it is not required to submit Report on corporate Governance for the Quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

You are requested to take the above information on your record and oblige.

Thanking you,

For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Managing Director

DIN: 07087891

N K M & ASSOCIATES

PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY

To,

The Board of Directors,

Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab,

Near Saket Metro Station, Gadaipur, South West Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi - 110030.

H-302,A-wing, Sujata Shopping Centre, Navghar Road, Bhayander East, Thane- 401105

Phone No: 7208558932/9967045978

E-mail: csnikitakedia@gmail.com

CERTIFICATE OF NON-APPLICABILITY CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT UNDER

REGULATION 27(2) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015

This is to inform that as per Latest Audited Financial Statements of Aayush Food and Herbs Limited ("the Company") as on 31st March 2023, Paid-up capital of the company is Rs. 3,24,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Only/-) and the Net worth is Rs. 4,40,67,000/- (Four Crores Forty Lakhs and Sixty-Seven Thousand Only/-).

Therefore, provisions of Regulation 27(2) read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding submission of Corporate Governance Report are not applicable to the Company.

For N K M & Associates

[Company Secretary]

[Firm Registration No. I2018MH1812700]

NIKITA MURARIL AL KEDIA

Digitally signed by

NIKITA MURARILAL KEDIA

Date: 2024.04.19 18:06:35 +07'00'

Nikita Kedia Proprietor Membership No: A54970 CP No.: 20414

Peer review no. 2470/2022

Place: Mumbai

Date: April 19, 2024

UDIN: A054970F000192261

