Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307
Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030 Tel.: 011-41009092Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.com We b s it e : www.aayush.health.com
April 20, 2024
To,
The Chief General Manager
Listing Operation,
BSE Limited,
20th Floor, P. J. Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001.
(Scrip Code: 539528; Scrip Id: AAYUSH)
The Listing Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 098.
(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)
Subject: Non-Applicabilityof Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
In continuation with the previous announcement made on April 11, 2024 attached herewith is a Non-applicability of Corporate Governance Report letter of the company and PCS certificate as required pursuant to the SEBI master circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
You are requested to take the above information on your record and oblige.
Thanking you,
For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
NAVEENAKUM AR KUNJARU
Digitally signed by NAVEENAKUMAR KUNJARU DN: c=IN, postalCode=410206, st=MAHARASHTRA, street=RAIGARH,KOLIWADA,PANVEL ,410206, l=RAIGARH, o=Personal, serialNumber=1565afcdc8ff8d4e769f92bedc9f964c68e10f38628efa3 b56b90331d214527c, pseudonym=86b15b02dbb745b4acbb35a534be7d17, 2.5.4.20=ff1faeb5b885737a5df5c57440c47aa5fd13186353bea48762 e1c5a57bb355f8, email=GLOBCOMGROUPS@GMAIL.COM, cn=NAVEENAKUMAR KUNJARU
Date: 2024.04.20 17:08:39 +05'30'
Naveenakumar Kunjaru
Managing Director
DIN: 07087891
April 11, 2024
Subject: Non-Applicabilityof Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
This is to certify that in order to comply with Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of Chapter IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Paid-up capital of the Company Aayush Food and Herbs Limited is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and the Net worth is less than Rs. 25 Crores.
Paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 3,24,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Only/-) and the Net worth is Rs. 4,40,67,000/- (Four Crores Forty Lakhs and Sixty-Seven Thousand Only/-) as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. March 31, 2023.
Therefore, it is not required to submit Report on corporate Governance for the Quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
You are requested to take the above information on your record and oblige.
Thanking you,
For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
NAVEENAKUM AR KUNJARU
Digitally signed by NAVEENAKUMAR KUNJARU DN: c=IN, postalCode=410206, st=MAHARASHTRA, street=RAIGARH,KOLIWADA,PANVEL ,410206, l=RAIGARH, o=Personal, serialNumber=1565afcdc8ff8d4e769f92bedc9f964c68e10f386 28efa3b56b90331d214527c, pseudonym=86b15b02dbb745b4acbb35a534be7d17, 2.5.4.20=ff1faeb5b885737a5df5c57440c47aa5fd13186353bea 48762e1c5a57bb355f8, email=GLOBCOMGROUPS@GMAIL.COM, cn=NAVEENAKUMAR KUNJARU
Date: 2024.04.11 18:17:00 +05'30'
Naveenakumar Kunjaru
Managing Director
DIN: 07087891
N K M & ASSOCIATES
PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY
To,
The Board of Directors,
Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab,
Near Saket Metro Station, Gadaipur, South West Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi - 110030.
H-302,A-wing, Sujata Shopping Centre, Navghar Road, Bhayander East, Thane- 401105
Phone No: 7208558932/9967045978
E-mail: csnikitakedia@gmail.com
CERTIFICATE OF NON-APPLICABILITY CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT UNDER
REGULATION 27(2) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015
This is to inform that as per Latest Audited Financial Statements of Aayush Food and Herbs Limited ("the Company") as on 31st March 2023, Paid-up capital of the company is Rs. 3,24,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Only/-) and the Net worth is Rs. 4,40,67,000/- (Four Crores Forty Lakhs and Sixty-Seven Thousand Only/-).
Therefore, provisions of Regulation 27(2) read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding submission of Corporate Governance Report are not applicable to the Company.
For N K M & Associates
[Company Secretary]
[Firm Registration No. I2018MH1812700]
NIKITA MURARIL AL KEDIA
Digitally signed by
NIKITA MURARILAL KEDIA
Date: 2024.04.19 18:06:35 +07'00'
Nikita Kedia Proprietor Membership No: A54970 CP No.: 20414
Peer review no. 2470/2022
Place: Mumbai
Date: April 19, 2024
UDIN: A054970F000192261
Disclaimer
