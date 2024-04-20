Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307

Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030 Tel.: 011-41009092Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.com We b s it e : www.aayush.health.com

April 11, 2024

To,

The Chief General Manager

Listing Operation,

BSE Limited,

20th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

(Scrip Code: 539528; Scrip Id: AAYUSH)

The Listing Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block,

Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 098.

(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)

Subject: Non-Applicabilityof Corporate Governance Report as per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

This is to certify that in order to comply with Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, read with Regulation 15(2)(a) of Chapter IV of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Paid-up capital of the Company Aayush Food and Herbs Limited is not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and the Net worth is less than Rs. 25 Crores.

Paid-up capital of the Company is Rs. 3,24,50,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs and Fifty Thousand Only/-) and the Net worth is Rs. 4,40,67,000/- (Four Crores Forty Lakhs and Sixty-Seven Thousand Only/-) as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. March 31, 2023.

Therefore, it is not required to submit Report on corporate Governance for the Quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited