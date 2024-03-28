Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307

Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Tel.: 011-41009092 Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.comW e b s i t e :www.aayushfoods.com

March 28, 2024

To,

Listing Department, BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

(Scrip ID - AAYUSH, Scrip Code - 539528)

The Listing Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 098

(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Reference: Intimation of Board Meeting dated Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, March 28,2024.

Meeting commencement time: 05.00 P. M.

Meeting conclusion time: 06.15 P. M.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the registered office of the company. The board considered and approved the following business transactions:

1.

Change of name of the company from "Aayush Food and Herbs Limited" to "Aayush Wellness Limited" subject to approval of members and central government.

2. Alteration of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Company pursuant to name change, subject to the approval of members.

3. Resignation of Mr. Rajgopalan Srinivasa Iyengar (DIN: 00016496) as an Non-Executive

Independent Director of the company w.e.f. March 28, 2024. Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - 1.

4. Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Devlekar (DIN: 07847440) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. March 28, 2024. Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - 2.

5. Resignation of Mr. Akshay Nawale (DIN: 07597069) as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. March 28, 2024.

Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as

Annexure - 3.

6. Appointment of Mr. Surajmal Jain as a Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. March 28, 2024. Information required pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure - 4.

7. Regularization of appointment of Dr. Lalitkumar Anande (DIN: 02953124) as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of members.

8. Regularization of appointment of Mr. Gavadu Patil (DIN: 10346018) as a Non-executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of members.

9.

The Board of Directors of the company the company has decided not to increase the Authorized share capital of the company currently and this agenda item will be reconsidered by the board in the upcoming meetings.

10. Shifting of Registered office of the Company from the union territory of Delhi to the state of Maharashtra, subject to approval of members.

11. To approve limit of Investment(s), Loan(s), Guarantee(s) and Security(ies) by the company pursuant to Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of members.

12. To approve the Borrowing limits pursuant to Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies act, 2013 and authority to create charge on Moveable and Immovable properties of the Company in respect of Borrowings done by the company, subject to the approval of members.

13.

Approval of Postal Ballot notice for obtaining members approval through postal ballot forms and remote E-voting.

Calendar of Event for the proposed Postal Ballot is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 5.

14. Appointment of M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company Secretaries (COP: 16948) as the Scrutinizer for the proposed Postal Ballot.

15.

The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting is Friday, March 22, 2024.

16. The e-voting period will commence from Thursday, April 04, 2024 (At 09.00 A.M.) and ends on

Friday, May 03, 2024 (At 05.00 P.M.).

You are requested to take the above cited information on your records.

Thanking you,

For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

NAVEENAKUM AR KUNJARU

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Date: 2024.03.28 18:17:50 +05'30'

Naveenakumar Kunjaru Managing Director DIN: 07087891

Annexure - 1

Resignation of Mr. Rajgopalan Srinivasa Iyengar (DIN: 00016496) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company:

Particulars Details Date of Cessation March 28, 2024 Reason of Cessation Unavoidable circumstances and personal commitments

Annexure - 2

Resignation of Mr. Sanjay Devlekar (DIN: 07847440) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company:

Particulars Details Date of Cessation March 28, 2024 Reason of Cessation Unavoidable circumstances and personal commitments

Annexure - 3

Resignation of Mr. Akshay Nawale (DIN: 07597069) as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company:

Particulars Details Date of Cessation March 28, 2024 Reason of Cessation Unavoidable circumstances and personal commitments

Annexure - 4

Appointment of Mr. Surajmal Jain as a Chief Financial Officer of the company:

Particulars Details Reason for Intimation Appointment Date of Appointment March 28, 2024 Term of Appointment NA Qualification Commerce Graduate Brief Profile Mr. Surajmal Jain has the vast experience of more than 20 years in the field of accounting and finance.

Annexure - 5

Calendar of Event for postal ballot:

Particulars Date Outcome of Board Meeting March 28, 2024 Date of appointment of scrutinizer March 28, 2024 Specified date for determining shareholders to whom the Postal Ballot Notice is to be sent March 22, 2024 Date of completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice April 01, 2024 Date of publishing Newspaper Advertisement April 02, 2024 Date of commencement of E-voting & postal ballot forms April 04, 2024 Last Date of E-voting & receipt of postal ballot forms May 03, 2024 Date of submission of report by the Scrutinizer May 07, 2024

Date of Declaration of Result by the Chairman May 07, 2024 Date on which the Resolution will be deemed to be passed May 03, 2024 For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

NAVEENAKU MAR KUNJARU

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Date: 2024.03.28 18:18:13 +05'30'

Naveenakumar Kunjaru Managing Director DIN: 07087891